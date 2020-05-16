Denbury Resources Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Monday, May 18, 2020. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 A.M. (Central) to review first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Resources First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, May 18, 2020
Time: 8:00 A.M. (Central) / 9:00 A.M. (Eastern)
Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)
Conference ID number: 13696083

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 13696083.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

CONTACT: DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383
