DENMAT INTRODUCES PERIO RESTORE™, A SOLUTION TO PERIODONTAL DISEASE

The Perio Restore System consists of a customized tray designed to gently push a 1.7% Hydrogen Peroxide gel deep into each periodontal pocket.

Lompoc, CA, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), a leading innovator of advanced oral health solutions and esthetic dentistry, has expanded its line of Soft Tissue Management products to include Perio Restore, a non-invasive home treatment system to treat and prevent periodontal disease.

Formulated to fight bacteria build-up and prevent further infection, the Perio Restore System consists of a customized tray designed to gently push a 1.7% Hydrogen Peroxide gel into the periodontal pocket and break up biofilm to eliminate and prohibit bacteria from recolonizing.

“For over 30 years, DenMat has led the industry in oral health innovation,” said David Casper, DenMat’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to continue this legacy by offering new solutions to our customers with the introduction of Perio Restore, a proven system that can help millions of people who suffer from periodontal disease.”

Patients can experience a significant reduction of bacteria with each 10-15 minute application when using the Perio Restore System*. The digitally-designed customized tray features unique reservoirs to hold the gel in place to treat bacteria below the gumline and interproximally, for a deeper reach than other non-invasive treatments.

“Perio Restore homecare has become a critical extension of what we do in the chair,” said Suzanne Haley, DMD. “It’s an effective, non-invasive solution for prevention and treatment of periodontal disease for all of our patients.”

To learn more about Perio Restore, call 800-433-6628 or visit denmat.com/PerioRestore.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat’s consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat’s small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world’s #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

