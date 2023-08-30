Pumpkin lovers will ‘fall’ for Denny’s seasonal, limited-edition breakfast favorite beginning August 30

Spartanburg, S.C., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Move over, summer flavors — pumpkin has arrived! With fall around the corner, Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), America’s Diner, announced today the triumphant return of a beloved favorite — Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes. The limited-time offering pays homage to the delicious pumpkin trend that sweeps the nation every fall with a dash of delectable pecans and promises a cozy experience that captures the warmth of the season.

Denny’s Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes are buttermilk pancakes cooked with real pumpkin pie filling and glazed pecans and topped with rich pecan pie sauce. A sweet jumpstart to the day or a perfect afternoon pick-me-up, the Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes can be ordered as a stack for $5.99 or as part of a Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes Slam® meal with two eggs and golden hash browns, plus crispy bacon strips or sausage links for just $8.99. Available August 30 through October 24, fans will fall for this pumpkin goodness.

“As dessert-inspired breakfasts continue to captivate food lovers, we’re excited to celebrate the official return of our Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes—a delightful fusion of two holiday favorites, pumpkin pie and pecan pie,” shared Sharon Lykins, Denny’s vice president of product innovation. “This limited-edition recipe is one our guests look forward to each fall. Our team continuously innovates craveable dishes, and we’re looking forward to even more introductions as we head into the holidays.”

The new Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes are available all day, every day, including Late Night, for a limited time only in Denny’s locations nationwide. The seasonal item also can be ordered online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny’s iOS and Android apps. For more information about Denny’s, please visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny’s is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it’s at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny’s on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny’s is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny’s had 1,594 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny’s, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

