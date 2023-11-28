FINN Partners Named Public Relations Agency of Record, Mindshare Named U.S. Media Agency of Record

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) today announced the appointment of two new agency partners. FINN Partners, the full-service marketing and communications company, was named as public relations and brand communications agency of record, effective August 1, 2023. Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, was named as U.S. media agency of record, effective October 1, 2023.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Denny’s, one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world. The brand will partner closely with FINN Partners and Mindshare, elevating the brand and all it has to offer through creative storytelling, photography, video, and more, demonstrating how Denny’s helps communities, fosters togetherness, and creates opportunities while feeding minds, bodies, and souls across the U.S. and around the world. The work will also highlight how Denny’s drives new audiences and media innovations while engaging and delivering value to its core customers.

“At Denny’s, we are passionate about feeding and taking care of our guests anytime and anywhere,” says Sherri Landry, senior vice president, chief marketing officer. “We benefit from the expertise of FINN Partners and Mindshare across storytelling, data, marketing, and media. Our new partners bring an agile approach and collaborative teams that will help Denny’s be the restaurant of choice.”

FINN Partners will lead overall public relations for the brand, including support for brand communications, corporate reputation, crisis and issues management, DEI, CSR, and ESG, and executive visibility.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to elevate Denny’s iconic status as America’s diner, inviting a new generation of diners to enjoy a menu full of new and craveable favorites,” said Kris Garvey Graves, managing partner, FINN Partners. “FINN is honored to join the Denny’s family, and our partnership is off to an innovative start, with the Jensen Huang NVIDIA moment at the Denny’s in San Jose and our creative collab with Blink-182’s tour launch. We are just getting started, engaging in ways like never before, and strengthening relationships with guests and stakeholders.”

Mindshare was selected to lead audience and media strategy, planning, investment, measurement, and data and analytics.

“We are thrilled to partner with Denny’s, a brand that has captured the hearts and minds of their guests worldwide,” said Nancy Hall, North America CEO, Mindshare. “The Denny’s team is smart, passionate, and future-thinking. They have a real understanding of the power of media, and how it can create the best outcomes for brands and consumers alike. Together, we will deliver on Denny’s brand vision, and drive Good Growth for their business.”

Denny’s pioneered an entire category of affordable dining when it launched in 1953. This timely agency shift cements its commitment to remain iconic for decades by tapping creative new talent to tell its story across channels.

FINN Partners will lead the business out of their Chicago office, with teams across North America. Mindshare will lead the business out of their Atlanta office, with teams across North America.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny’s is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it’s at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny’s on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny’s is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 27, 2023, Denny’s had 1,588 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, which includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny’s, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company’s record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 34 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through long-standing partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram at @finnpartners.

About Mindshare

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. The solutions we create are both Good for consumers and drive Growth for our clients. We were the first purpose-built company created by WPP and today we are 10,000 people working in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry, and the world. www.mindshareworld.com

