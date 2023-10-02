The first of four students from HBCUs received awards for outstanding work in photo research and digitization

Spartanburg, SC, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), America’s Diner, announces two recipients of the inaugural Denny’s x Getty Images Hungry for Education Stipend.

Denny’s and Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced their partnership last year in support of the Getty Images Photo Archive Grants Program for HBCUs.

Students from Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) and Jackson State University (JSU) have each received $1,250 stipends, recognizing their passion for preserving their HBCU’s history. The scholars are:

Rejoice Adekoya, a sophomore nursing major at Prairie View A&M University (Prairie View, Texas) from Lagos, Nigeria.

, a sophomore nursing major at Prairie View A&M University (Prairie View, Texas) from Lagos, Nigeria. Jordan Riley, a junior in journalism and media studies at Jackson State University (Jackson, Mississippi) from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

“I applaud the work that Denny’s and Getty Images are doing to acknowledge the academic efforts of our HBCU scholars and to preserve the history and legacy of these hallowed institutions,” said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes Anthony, Ph.D. “I am equally thrilled that Jordan is a recipient of this well-earned stipend, which also reflects the talent emerging from our Department of Journalism and Media Studies. I could not be more proud.”

“Prairie View A&M University is so proud of Rejoice Adekoya. Her commitment to preserving our history and continuing to tell the stories that connect us to our shared ancestry and legacy is inspiring. At Prairie View, we are intentional in honoring our past and learning from it, therefore we appreciate Denny’s and Getty Images for understanding the importance of this effort and providing the means to make it possible,” said PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande, Ed.D.

An application process was launched for students currently enrolled at Jackson State University, Claflin University, Prairie View A&M and North Carolina Central University – the four Getty Images Photo Archive Grant Recipients. Students submitted a selection of their favorite newly digitized archival photo with commentary about how having access to their university’s history has impacted them and their educational journey.

The students have worked with university staff and teams from Getty Images to research and digitize photos from their respective institutions. The Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs was launched to honor the legacy and history of HBCUs and their contributions to American history. In partnership with the Getty Family and Stand Together, the program commits $500,000 towards the digitization of HBCU photographic archives.

“We are proud to support these scholars and the work they’ve done,” said April Kelly Drummond, Denny’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Doing this work affords students the opportunity to not only learn about the history of their college and the contribution to American History, but they gain an understanding and appreciation for their unique power and how they can contribute to and make a difference in the communities in which we live.”

Cassandra Illidge, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Getty Images, added, “Ms. Adekoya and Ms. Riley have shared powerful statements about their experience working with the photo archives at their institutions. They’ve learned valuable skills in research and applying metadata to imagery, working alongside the HBCU’s archivists and our team. We are proud to partner with Denny’s and continue investing in their future.”

