Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call on May 3, 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact Denny’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny’s had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny’s investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

