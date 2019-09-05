Denny’s Corporation to Present at CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference on September 19, 2019

Breaking News
September 05, 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference taking place at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York.  The Company will conduct investor meetings with a presentation by Mark Wolfinger, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event.  Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants.  As of June 26, 2019, Denny’s had 1,702 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 137 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Aruba and Indonesia.  For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny’s investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629
