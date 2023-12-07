During its 13-year partnership with No Kid Hungry, Denny’s has raised over $13.5 million

Spartanburg, SC, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s, America’s diner, announced today that it raised $942,000 in 2023 through its annual fundraiser and partnership with No Kid Hungry. Beginning in October, Denny’s U.S. locations asked guests to round their checks to the nearest dollar, donate an amount of their choice at the register or give online during checkout at Dennys.com. When guests contributed, they received an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup to be on display at the restaurant. The $942,000 can help provide over 9 million meals* to children across the country.

“This initiative is so meaningful to our brand and our franchisees. Denny’s founding principle is we love to feed people: bodies, minds, and souls,” said Kelli Valade, president, and CEO of Denny’s. “Each year, it is an honor to help our guests contribute to the worthy cause of feeding children in this country.”

Since 2011, Denny’s has raised over $13.5 million, which will help ensure every child in America gets the food they need to grow and thrive. The No Kid Hungry campaign continues to change the lives of millions of children facing food insecurity.

“We are so thankful for this partnership and commend the entire Denny’s team for their role in helping us make No Kid Hungry a reality,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength. “The indispensable support from our restaurant partners plays a vital role in ensuring that every child receives three healthy meals a day. In a year where 1 in 5 kids is facing hunger, Denny’s persists in raising crucial funds and awareness for a challenge we know how to overcome.”

Denny’s is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and that mission extends beyond its annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser. Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast feeding people impacted by natural disasters, underserved communities, the homeless, and veterans. The truck has served more than 106,000 meals since launching in 2017. Most recently, the Mobile Relief Diner traveled to Fort Knox, KY, to provide free, hot meals to service members in honor of Veterans Day.

In addition, through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny’s has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny’s can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny’s restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.dennys.com.

*All donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Learn more at www.NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny’s is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it’s at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny’s on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny’s is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 27, 2023, Denny’s had 1,588 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny’s, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

