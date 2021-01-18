DENSO Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by Supporting Local Communities and Fostering a More Inclusive Company Culture

Breaking News
The day’s observances are part of DENSO’s larger commitment to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace and automotive industry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, is recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the importance of his teachings with events and activities across North America. His message of freedom, love and justice is as relevant as ever as society continues to grapple with the deeply rooted issues of division and inequality.

Highlights of how DENSO employees are bringing Dr. King’s values to life include participating in a Driving for Justice Parade in Southfield, organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Task Force, Inc., and supporting the MLK Celebration Committee in Blount County, Tennessee, which awarded a sponsorship to Blount County Schools.

“On this day, we honor Dr. King’s commitment to service by asking ourselves what we can do for others,” said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO’s North American Production Innovation Center and the company’s executive lead for Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). “That commitment, of course, extends beyond just one day, and we actively work to give back to our communities throughout the year. Within DENSO’s own walls, we’re making changes to ensure our workplaces are more inclusive and that people feel welcomed, valued, respected and heard.”

Some of those changes have already occurred. Two years ago, DENSO appointed Carlson as the company’s first-ever executive lead for D&I. Employees in Battle Creek and Maryville, Tennessee, launched internal groups focused on supporting diverse employee populations like women and veterans. Within the last year, those groups were foundational in helping DENSO launch a North America-wide business resource group policy that gives employees new pathways to foster more welcoming work environments. That policy then sprouted new groups, such as the DENSO African Ancestry Network, the DENSO Association for Latin Experience and the DENSO Women’s Partnership, at the company’s North American headquarters.

All of DENSO’s business resource groups work to expand opportunities for employees of unique and varied backgrounds, and provide new forums for professional and personal development, community engagement, networking and mentorship.

While D&I efforts are underway, there is more to be done. DENSO is committed to continuing to listen, improve, grow and ultimately help shape a better workplace and world – for everyone.

About DENSO
DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

