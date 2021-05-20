DENSO VP Recognized as 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Winner for Work in Digital Transformation

Raja Shembekar, VP of DENSO’s North America Production Innovation Center, honored for enabling manufacturing excellence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced that Raja Shembekar, vice president of its North America Production Innovation Center, has won a Manufacturing Leadership Award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council for his outstanding achievement in the Digital Transformation category. Shembekar was recognized at the Council’s virtual awards gala on May 19.

Shembekar earned the honor for leading DENSO’s efforts to integrate Industry 4.0 technologies and processes into the company’s manufacturing operations. These have included the implementation of:

Industrial internet of things (IoT), which contribute to DENSO’s Factory IoT Platform connecting 130 production facilities worldwide;

Automation technologies for fully- and semi-autonomous robotics;

Enhanced cybersecurity and IoT infrastructure; and

New collaborators for innovation, such as Drishti, a startup DENSO works with on AI for action-recognition technology and quality inspection, as well as data analytics, including predictive failure analytics.

“I am grateful to be recognized as a digital transformation leader, but it would not be possible without the support and expertise of our DENSO team and partners,” said Shembekar. “At DENSO, we are always looking for new ways to optimize efficiency, improve quality, reduce our carbon footprint and enhance how we serve customers. We’ll continue to explore how connected technologies can benefit all these areas.”

DENSO’s commitment to digital transformation aligns closely with its company direction. It is key in helping DENSO realize its:

Second Founding, the company’s 2017 strategy to expand its software focus and prepare for a less vehicle-centric mobility landscape.

Long-term Policy 2030, which strives to enrich society with new offerings that enhance mobility and achieve sustainability, happiness and peace of mind for everyone.

Two great causes: Green – to act environmentally friendly – and Peace of Mind – to create a safe and seamless world for all.

2035 carbon neutral goal, prioritizing manufacturing, green products and energy use.

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders who are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individuals have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The Manufacturing Leadership Council is a division of the National Association of Manufacturers.

