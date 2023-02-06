Burgeoning Emphasis on Physical Appearance and Improving Living Standards to Herald New Era for Dental 3D Printing Industry

Rockville, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The latest survey by Fact.MR provides a compilation of first-hand information about the factors affecting the growth of the dental 3D printing market. It also offers refined sales projections across various key segments such as material, application, technology, and region. The report also offers detailed information about the price points of dental 3D printing manufacturers for the coming decade.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global dental 3dimensional (3D) printing market is estimated to reach US$ 3 billion in 2023 and accelerate at an astonishing 22% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The revenue generated from the market is expected to result in a valuation of US$ 21.9 billion by 2033.

The dentistry sector has seen a notable increase in the utilization of 3D printers in recent years. The expansion of internal dental 3D printing, acceleration of the digital dentistry industry, and increasing demand for 3D printed products are the leading forces behind market expansion. In the dentistry sector, 3D printing is a cutting-edge method that creates high-quality and precise dental products.

Dental 3D printing is both cost-effective and time-saving for both patients and practitioners. The market for dental 3D printing is predicted to expand steadily between 2023 and 2033 due to rising dental disease prevalence and escalating demand for high-quality dental goods.

According to a study conducted by World Health Organization in 2022, about 3.5 billion individuals suffer from chronic dental diseases worldwide. The study also revealed that middle-income nations account for three out of every four of these cases. An estimated 2 billion individuals worldwide are thought to have permanent tooth decay, and 514 million children have initial tooth decay.

The rising demand for aesthetic dentistry is being driven by the increasing emphasis on physical appearance and improving living standards. Dental 3D printing is expected to witness robust growth on the back of the rising incidence of oral disorders such as gum diseases, tooth decay, and tooth loss due to unhealthy lifestyles.

Based on application, the fused deposition modelling field is likely to emerge as the most significant segment from 2023 to 2033. Due to the availability of a wide range of solid, biocompatible, and sterilized thermoplastic materials, fused deposition modelling is becoming commonplace in dentistry. It is an effective and popular way to deliver jumbled forms and blueprints.

Regionally, the global market for digital 3D printing is anticipated to be dominated by North America in the coming years. Strong government support for high-quality healthcare in the USA and Canada and high purchasing power of masses across these countries are prominent market drivers. Other factors contributing to the success of the North America market include an expanding pool of edentulous people and the wide availability of appropriate reimbursement policies.

Key Takeaways:

North America is accounted for a 35% share in the global dental 3D printing market between 2023 and 2033.

The United States is projected to hold a significant share in the global market from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom and Germany are poised to accelerate at steady CAGRs in the coming years.

Based on technology, vat photo polymerization technology is poised to account for a 50% share in the global market.

By application, dental implants are estimated to account for a sizeable market share in the global dental 3D printing market

Growth Drivers:

The dental 3D printing industry is expected to gain from improvements in software programs and computer technology, such as computer assisted design.

With the aid of the dental 3D printing process, dentists can quickly and accurately create dental models, and this is expected to drive demand.

Increasing demand for personalized dental treatments is likely to stimulate the sales of dental 3D printing solutions.

Restraints:

Dental 3D printing’s expansion is set to be hampered by lack of competent labor force due to dearth of specific training.

As lead times increase, the pace of 3D printing drastically decreases, with completed components taking days or weeks to produce.

Competitive Landscape:

In order to address the shifting demand for dental printing services and solutions, leading dental 3D printing solution suppliers are concentrating on maintaining their product standards while continuously pushing boundaries. Prominent players are partnering with other industry titans to increase their leadership positions.

For instance,

In January 2022 , The next-generation build platform 2 from Formlabs was introduced with form 3+ and form 3B+. This platform employs proprietary quick release technology as well as a flexible printing area to rapidly remove parts from the build platform.

, The next-generation build platform 2 from Formlabs was introduced with form 3+ and form 3B+. This platform employs proprietary quick release technology as well as a flexible printing area to rapidly remove parts from the build platform. In December 2020, Stratasys Ltd., a pioneer in 3D printing solutions, unveiled the Stratasys Origin® One Dentistry, the newest printer in its expanding line of 3D printing products for the dental sector. The purchase of Origin by Stratasys in December 2020, which was a significant step in the organization’s aim to become the market leader in polymer 3D printing for production, led directly to the large format printer that is the second 3D printer to be produced as a result.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Asiga

3D System Inc.

Formlabs Inc.

DWS System

Dentsply Sirona

SML Solutions

Concept Laser GmbH

EnvisionTEC Inc.

Prodways Groups

Renishaw plc

Rolans DG

Straumann

Planmeca

Stratasys Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Dental 3D Printing Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global dental 3D printing market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of dental 3D printing through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Material:

Metals

Photopolymers

Ceramics

Others

By Application:

Dental Implants

Dentures

Crowns & Bridges

Others

By Technology

Vat Photo Polymerization Stereolithography Digital Light Processing

Fused Deposition Modelling

PolyJet Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Dental 3D Printing Market Report

What is the projected value of the dental 3D printing market in 2023?

At what rate will the global dental 3D printing market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of the dental 3D printing market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global dental 3D printing market from 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Dental Adhesives Market: As per Fact.MR, the global dental adhesives market is projected to accelerate from US$ 2.86 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.98 billion by 2033, and it is poised to accelerate at a positive 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Rising prevalence of dental disease globally is set to increase the sales of dental adhesives from 2023 to 2033.

Dental Amalgamators Market: The dental amalgamators market is expected to expand due to the convenience they provide for cavity filling by providing equipment that are easily accessible. In the coming years, the demand for dental amalgamators is likely to be driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders globally.

Dental Anesthetics Market: As per Fact.MR, the global dental anesthetics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2029. Growing demand for painless surgeries is slated to stimulate market acceleration in the future.

