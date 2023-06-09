Advancements in dentistry and medical technology are encouraging uptake of 3D printing material. From ensuring comfortable surgical procedures to easing workflows, dental 3D printing is expected to yield massive gains

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dental 3D printing market is expected to register a CAGR of around 9% from 2023 to 2031. By the end of the said forecast period, a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion is expected for the market. As of 2023, a valuation of over US$ 1.4 billion is expected as per the study. As the healthcare industry experiences major technological disruptions, the adoption of 3D printing is rising across a number of application areas, including dentistry.

3D printing, or additive manufacturing (AM), has become a fixture in dental offices and practices around the world. Dental 3D printing creates dental parts for dentists as tools or fixtures to print parts and for patients to use. These parts can range from models of teeth and dental aligners to full sets of dentures.

In the past, dental providers used scans, radiology, and teeth molds to obtain accurate images of patients’ teeth. These images were then used to construct special, tailored implants for the patient. With 3D printing, dental providers can create implants that are more specialized, enabling treatment of patients more rapidly.

Dental 3D printing materials are designed specifically for biocompatibility, aesthetics, and safety in dental applications. Certain resins are explicitly used for anatomical models and replicas (referred to as model resins). Others are designed for implants (draft and castable resins). Additionally, there are resins that are used for creating temporary dental appliances, resins that print clear for use in creating mouth guards, and resins that resemble gingiva for use with dental implants.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global market for dental 3D printing was valued at over US$ 1.3 billion

The dental 3D printing market is likely to expand 2x from 2023 to 2031

By technology, selective laser sintering accounted for nearly 40% of the global market revenue in 2022

Dental implants are expected to be the key application area, accounting for over 1/3 rd of all revenues

of all revenues Photopolymer-based dental 3D printing is anticipated to remain highly sought after

Over 50% of all dental 3D printers are expected to be deployed in dental clinics & labs

Dental 3D Printing Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Major technological advancements in dentistry are one key reason behind the increased usage of dental 3D printing. From invisible aligners to advanced fabrication techniques, 3D printing has made great strides in dental care

3D printers have greatly helped reduce fabrication time in dental procedures. Moreover, these printers have made it possible to design implants and procedures according to patient requirements. The incorporation of 3D printing has also made dentistry workflow smoother and hassle-free

Dental 3D Printing Market: Regional Analysis

North America is likely to be an attractive destination for dental 3D printing equipment manufacturers. A revenue share of over 35% is expected for the same. Factors that are supporting the dominance of the region in the global market are the high purchasing power of the populace, widening base of an edentulous population, availability of suitable reimbursement policies, and strong government support for quality healthcare

Demand for dental 3D printing is also expected to incline in the Asia Pacific. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rising commercial activities by major industry manufacturers, expanding the number of patients undergoing tooth replacement surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

Competitive Landscape

The market for dental 3D printing is characterized by the presence of a large number of players, rendering it significantly competitive. Increasing incorporation of advanced dentistry technology is motivating key players to introduce highly sophisticated and state-of-the-art dental equipment. Some of the prominent players profiled by Transparency Market Research are as follows:

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

SLM Solutions

Formlabs, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

DWS S.r.l.

Prodways Group

Asiga, Carbon, Inc.

DSI Ltd.

TRUMPF

Keystone Industries

Zortrax S.A.

SprintRay, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

General Electric Company

Rapid Shape GmbH

Roland DG Corporation

Some key developments in the dental 3D printing landscape are given below:

In March 2022, Dentsply Sirona introduced Primepoint Solution , a highly automated, end-to-end medical grade 3D printing system for dentists and dental technicians. The solution is for professionals looking to reduce handling times, easier work delegation, and maximizing productivity. Primeprint Solution enables the user to print biocompatible applications with reproducible and accurate results

introduced , a highly automated, end-to-end medical grade 3D printing system for dentists and dental technicians. The solution is for professionals looking to reduce handling times, easier work delegation, and maximizing productivity. Primeprint Solution enables the user to print biocompatible applications with reproducible and accurate results Keystone Industries collaborated with RAYSHAPE, a prominent 3D printer manufacturers in May 2023 to provide dental professionals with high-quality 3D printing solutions. As part of this partnership, Keystone’s KeyPrint 3D resins are validated on RAYSHAPE Shape 1+ series and Edge E1 printers. RAYSHAPE printers use advanced technology to produce high-resolution dental models, surgical guides, and other dental appliances

Market Segmentation

Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Fused Deposition Modeling

PolyJet Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Others (Powder Binder Printers [PBP], stereolithography, etc.)

Application

Dental Implants

Dentures

Crown & Bridges

Others (Caps, Prostheses, etc.)

Material

Metals

Photopolymer

Ceramic

Others (Dentals Composites, Mixtures of Materials, etc.)

End User

Dental Clinics & Labs

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Hospitals, ACS, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

