The United States dental air polishing device industry is growing due to increased dental spending and focus on preventive dentistry, driven by an aging population, cosmetic dentistry demand, and dental technology advances.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dental air polishing device market is predicted to thrive at 5.2% CAGR during the assessment period. Total sales revenue will increase from US$ 651.1 million in 2023 to US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.

Demand in the market is expected to remain high for prophylaxis air polishing devices. This is due to their higher effectiveness in removing plaque and stains from the teeth. The target segment is forecast to thrive at 5.9% CAGR through 2033.

Several factors are expected to spur growth in the global dental air polishing devices industry. These include the rising prevalence of dental disease, growing awareness about oral care, and high adoption of non-invasive dental procedures.

Dental air polishing devices are becoming tools for removing plaque, stains, and other deposits from teeth. High adoption of these devices across dental clinics, hospitals, and other end-use sectors is expected to boost the market.

Rising awareness about oral hygiene coupled with increasing incidence of dental problems is expected to fuel demand for dental air polishing devices. This is because patients with dental problems like periodontitis often opt for teeth-cleaning procedures.

Growing adoption of dental implants by individuals increases the risk of peri-implantitis. Patients with implants are more likely to develop this problem because implants do not adhere to the gums as effectively as natural teeth. This can result in inflammation, which can lead to peri-implantitis.

To maintain oral hygiene and keep the implants clean, patients are opting for several dental procedures. This is expected to create high demand for dental air polishing devices during the forecast period.

Key manufacturers such as Dentsply Sirona, Kavo Dental, and other market participants are investing in research for breakthroughs and improvements. They are constantly launching new products with little or no negative effects, which open up many prospects for growth.

Key Takeaways from the Dental Air Polishing Device Market Study:

The global dental air polishing device market is expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.

By product, prophylaxis air polishing device segment is set to thrive at 5.9% CAGR.

By price range, mid-end air polishers segment is forecast to hold a market share of 50.1% by 2033.

Based on application, dental cleaning and prophylaxis segment is expected to reach US$ 325.1 million by 2033.

North America is expected to hold a share of around 25% in the global market by 2033.

The United States market size is anticipated to reach US$ 230.8 million by 2033.

Demand in China market is forecast to rise at 6.7% CAGR through 2033.

Sales in India are likely to soar at 7.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“Rising demand for minimally invasive cleaning procedures, growing deployment of dental implants, and increasing government support for oral hygiene are expected to boost the global dental air polishing device market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Dental Air Polishing Device Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 651.1 million Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 1.1 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 5.2% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2015 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Nordic Countries, United Kingdom, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, GCC Countries, Türkiye, Northern Africa, South Africa, Israel. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Price Range, Application, Modality, End User, and Region Key Companies Profiled Acteon

Deldent Ltd.

DENTALEZ, Inc.

DENTAMERICA INC.

Dentsply Sirona

EMS

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc. KaVo Dental

Keystone Industries

Mectron s.p.a.

MK-dent.

NSK / Nakanishi inc.

W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH

Vascular Concepts Limited

Who is Winning?

The dental air polishing device market is highly competitive. Key manufacturers are constantly innovating and developing novel, economical product lines to increase their consumer base in emerging regions.

For instance,

In March 2019, W&H expanded its North American range with two new rotary polishing devices for better comfort and freedom of movement in the oral cavity during prophylaxis or periodontitis treatment.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Dental Air Polishing Device Market Research:

By Product:

Prophylaxis Air Polishing Device

Bicarbonate Air Polishing Device

Abrasion Air Polishing Device

By Price Range:

High-end Air Polisher

Mid-end Air Polisher

Low-end Air Polisher

By Application:

Dental Cleaning and Prophylaxis

Periodontal Disease Treatment

Preventive Care

Orthodontic Treatment

Dental Implants

Others Dental Procedures

By Modality:

Tabletop Air Polishing Device

Handheld/Handy Air Polishing Device

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%, the global Dental Imaging Equipment Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.99 Billion in 2021 to US$ 5.91 Billion by 2030, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

The global dental tourism market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. As per the report, demand in the market is slated to surge at a stupendous 13.6% CAGR, pushing the market valuation to US$ 24.3 Billion by 2032.

The global dental flap surgery market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5 Billion in 2022. It is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 10.31 Billion by registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The dental simulator market is expected to increase from US$ 368.8 million in 2023 to US$ 780.5 million in 2033. The dental simulator business is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2033.

Global dental implants and prosthetics market sales were valued at around US$ 11.6 Billion at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 7.0% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 23.7 Billion by 2032.

