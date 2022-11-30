Dental CAD/CAM industry is predicted to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry.

As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global dental CAD/CAM market value is expected to surpass USD 5.5 billion by 2032.

The industry growth will primarily be driven by the growing prevalence of dental illnesses globally. Dental caries, often known as tooth decay, is among the most common oral diseases, which has emerged as one of the most common reasons for people to require dental treatments. According to the WHO’s Global Burden of Disease study, dental decay is a leading concern worldwide. Unmet requirements and untreated cases are the primary causes of dental caries. As a result, the increased prevalence of oral diseases is expected to boost market expansion.

High cost of ownership to hinder the market progress

Dental CAD/CAM technology has advanced massively in recent years. However, the purchase and the annual maintenance of CAD/CAM equipment are expensive, which is limiting market penetration. In the U.S., for example, the typical cost of a complete dental CAD/CAM system suite ranges from USD 90,000 to USD 112,000. Nevertheless, manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative products at a low cost by incorporating cost-effective components, which is expected to help them overcome this constraint.

Key reasons for dental CAD/CAM market growth:

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases Growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry Rising geriatric population Advantages of CAD/CAM restorations over conventional restorations

Rising patient influx to propel in-lab systems segment share

Dental CAD/CAM market from in-lab systems segment generated more than USD 1.5 billion in revenue in 2022 and is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the review period. The growing preference for CAD/CAM restorations will boost patient intake, impelling the need for faster output. The high patient influx would push dental laboratories to deploy modern in-lab equipment, which is estimated to propel segment expansion.

Rising awareness about CAD/CAM advantages to enhance hardware segment demand

Hardware component segment held a 77% revenue share in the dental CAD/CAM market in 2022. Surging awareness about the benefits of CAD/CAM dentistry is increasing the number of dentists implementing CAD/CAM systems into their practices, which is expected to bolster segment progress. Additionally, the global availability of milling machines for making dental restorations is slated to influence industry landscape.

Higher accuracy to fuel dental laboratories segment revenue share

Dental laboratories segment generated more than USD 805 million in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. The growing use of CAD/CAM technology in dental laboratories for higher efficiency and more precision will drive business size.

Expanding geriatric population base to augment LATAM industry trends

Latin America dental CAD/CAM market is poised to depict more than 9.5% CAGR over the next 10 years. The considerably growing geriatric population base, which is at a higher risk of dental illnesses, has increased the need for dental operations, further supplementing the revenue share. Additionally, the lack of oral health awareness and research in the LATAM region is anticipated to support the market development.

Product innovation to define the industry outlook

Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technologies, Roland DgA, Planmeca Oy, 3Shape, Amann Girrbach, Hexagon AB, Datron AG, and Envista Holdings Corporation, are some leading corporations engaged in the dental CAD/CAM industry.

