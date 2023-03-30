The clinic & hospital sector drives the dental compressors market. The rapid rise in dental cavities, including tooth loss and caries, among individuals as a result of improper eating habits is one of the key drivers fueling the expansion of the dental compressor market

NEWARK, Del, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dental Compressors Market is securing a valuation of US$ 378.75 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 529.12 million by 2033. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

How are Manufacturers Providing Dental Services in the Market?

Manufacturers provide their products to dental practices, using compressors to power dental tools and equipment during patient appointments. These reliable, efficient, and durable compressors provide the necessary air pressure and flow for dental procedures.

Manufacturers may also offer additional services to their customers, such as installation, maintenance, and repair of their compressors. Some manufacturers also train and support dental practice staff on properly using compressors.

Several manufacturers offer customization options to their customers, allowing them to choose specific features and capabilities. It may include factors such as compressor size, noise level, and energy efficiency. However, manufacturers provide high-quality products and dental services, enabling dental practices to provide better possible patient care.

Key Takeaways:

The market is expected to capture a CAGR of 3.4% with a valuation of US$ 529.12 million by 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 4.2% in 2018.

The United States dental compressors market is dominating the global market by registering a significant share by 2033.

The market was valued at US$ 308.08 million in 2018.

Key Players Added Values by Innovating Unique Products in the Market



The market is highly competitive, with many key players constantly innovating to create unique products. These products meet the evolving needs of dental practices and satisfy their patient’s requirements.

Key Companies Profiled:

Dürr Dental

KaVo Dental

Air Techniques

Gnatus

Atlas Copco AB

Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Metasys Medizintechnik GmbH

MESTRA Talleres Mestraitua S.L.

Best Dent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Cattani

Dansereau Health Products Inc.

DURR India Pvt. Ltd.

JUN-AIR International A/S

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Woson Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Werther International Inc.

Diplomat Dental s.r.o.

The key players that have added value through innovation in this market include:

Designing compact and energy-efficient compressors that take up less space and consume less electricity.

Developing quieter compressors that reduce noise levels in the dental office, improving patient comfort and satisfaction.

Offering oil-free compressors that eliminate the need for messy and time-consuming oil changes. It also reduces the risk of contamination in dental practice.

Introducing compressors with advanced filtration systems that remove moisture, dust, and other contaminants from the compressed air. It ensures a clean and safe environment for dental procedures.

Creating compressors with variable speed technology that can adjust the air output based on the specific needs of different dental tools and equipment. It improves efficiency and reduces wear and tear.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Companies in the global market have been focusing on developing more efficient and eco-friendly compressors. They are expanding their product lines to offer dental professionals a wider range of options.

For example,

Air Techniques, a manufacturer of digital imaging systems recently launched a new line of compressors called the Mojave LT. The company features a smaller, more compact design and advanced noise-reduction technology.

Durr Dental has also introduced a new line of compressors called the Tornado. It is designed to be more energy-efficient and offers improved performance compared to their previous models.

Dental Compressors Market by Category

By Type:

Dental Lubricated Compressors

Dental Oil-free Compressors

By Technology:

Desiccant Based Compressors

Membrane Based Compressors

