Increase in awareness about health risks related to inhaling dental dust is projected to propel global dental dust collector market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global dental dust collector market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2031. This can be attributed to increase in awareness about the health risks of inhaling dental dust and the need for maintaining safe and clean working surroundings in dental care setups. Rise in dental treatment rates across the world is projected to propel the global dental dust collector market.

Rise in demand for innovative and advanced dental tools and equipment is projected to accelerate dental dust collectors market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in emphasis on workplace safety and health in the dental sector is anticipated to propel market expansion in the near future.

According to TMR report, the global dental dust collector market stood at US$ 163.4 Mn in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 343.2 Mn by the end of 2031. Increase in investment in technological advancement and product innovation in the dental industry is anticipated to augment the dental dust collector market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Awareness about Dangerous Effects of Fine Particle Inhalation : It is necessary to utilize dental dust collectors for filtering out and capturing fine particles and dust for the safety of patients and dental professionals. Rise in awareness about the importance of using dental dust collectors in dental laboratories and during dental practices is likely to accelerate global dental dust collector industry growth.

It is necessary to utilize dental dust collectors for filtering out and capturing fine particles and dust for the safety of patients and dental professionals. Rise in awareness about the importance of using dental dust collectors in dental laboratories and during dental practices is likely to accelerate global dental dust collector industry growth. Advent of Advanced Technology in Dental Dust Collectors to Drive Market Revenue: Launch of dental dust collectors capable of cleaning fine dental dust particles is projected to broaden market outlook. Some latest technologies can control and monitor of the dental dust collection process, thereby ensuring the intensity of suction and air flow at the same time. These initiatives taken by manufacturers and launch of innovative products are likely to propel the global dental dust collector market in the next few years.

Key Drivers

Rise in prevalence of respiratory problems that result from inhaling dental dust particles is expected to augment the global market for dental dust collectors

Increase in demand for portable dust collectors owing to convenient and flexible nature is likely to increase the segment’s market share

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of oral diseases such as periodontics, gingivitis, and caries in the US.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region owing to increase in number of dental procedures, rise in adoption of new dental care setups, and new product development

Key Players

Prominent players in the global dental dust collector market are Zest Dental Solutions, Vaniman Manufacturing Co., Ray Foster Dental Equipment, Quatro Air Technologies, Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Ko-max Co., Ltd., DentalEZ, Inc., Comco, Inc., Buffalo Dental Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Comco, Inc.

Dental Dust Collector Market Segmentation

Product Type

Benchtop (Tabletop) Dust Collector

Portable Dust Collector

Filter Type

Cartridge Filter

HEPA Filter

Paper Filter

Reversible Filter

Bag Filter

Fiberglass Filter

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics & Laboratories

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Countries/Sub-regions

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

