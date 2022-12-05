Growing awareness for adoption of measures for preventive dental care fosters growth in the dental equipment market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a recent professional intelligence report, the global dental equipment market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Advancements in dental care technologies, the emergence of novel dental care equipment, tools, and procedures, and increasing incidence of dental disorders are some of the key drivers propelling market development. Growing consumer preference for undergoing dental surgical procedures is also creating substantial incremental and revenue grab opportunities for leading industry players. Along with such drivers, market growth is also driven by increase in the disposable income of customers, as well as growing awareness regarding the importance of dentistry in maintaining health and aesthetics value of teeth.

Dental Equipment Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increase in Adoption of Various Dental Procedures : To ensure elevated aesthetical appearance, as well as to ensure proper dental health, consumers across the world are undergoing various dental procedures. These include cosmetic and aesthetic procedures such as whitening of teeth, cosmetic dental implants, crown implants with cosmetic value, and dental treatment procedures, such as dental bonding, treatment of cavity, root canal procedures, and orthodontic surgeries. Rising adoption of such dental procedures is positively affecting the market expansion.

: To ensure elevated aesthetical appearance, as well as to ensure proper dental health, consumers across the world are undergoing various dental procedures. These include cosmetic and aesthetic procedures such as whitening of teeth, cosmetic dental implants, crown implants with cosmetic value, and dental treatment procedures, such as dental bonding, treatment of cavity, root canal procedures, and orthodontic surgeries. Rising adoption of such dental procedures is positively affecting the market expansion. Rising Popularity of Dental Lasers: Used by a large number of dental health professionals, the new age dental lasers offer wide range of benefits to both patient and the dentist. Using dental laser in dental care treatments provide benefits like speedier healing, reduced pain, minimal time spent on the chair, and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Owing to these benefits, the advent of dental lasers has positively impacted the market progress in recent past.

Dental Equipment Market – Growth Drivers

Growing awareness regarding benefits of cosmetic and preventive dental care favors market expansion

Emergence of new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, including the advent of dental lasers drives demand within the dental equipment marketplace

Increasing disposable income and rising per capita healthcare spending positively affect market demand

Dental Equipment Market – Key Players



The dental equipment market report offers detailed information regarding financial overviews, product inventories, revenue, profit margins, and pricing analysis of all the leading industry players over the forecast period. Some of these leading companies operating in the market include A-dec, inc., CareStream Health, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Patterson Companies, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., 3M, Biolase, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, GC Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Midmark Corporation, and Planmeca Oy.

Dental Equipment Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Geographically, North America held the largest dental equipment market share in 2020. The study also projects that the same region will continue to dominate the global industry over the forecast period. This trend can be largely ascribed to increasing prevalence of dental caries in young patients in North America, which causes increased demand for advanced dental care tools and equipment. Furthermore, growing spending of customers on cosmetic dental procedures is also positively affecting growth in this regional market. Some of these cosmetic dental procedures include whitening of teeth, bleaching of teeth, enamel abrasion, and implanting cosmetic crowns, dental implants, and cosmetic veneers.

However, the future market insight of dental equipment industry predicts that Asia Pacific will record a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing prevalence of tooth and gum disorders, rising number of geriatric populations that more susceptible to dental decay and disorders, and rising number of technologically advanced and up-to-date dental clinics and facilities. Another crucial driver for the Asia Pacific market is the presence of various regional, as well as multi-national companies in the region that offer advanced and next-gen dental care tools and equipment.

Dental Equipment Market: Segmentation

Dental Equipment Market, by Product Type

Dental Radiology Equipment Intraoral Digital X-ray Units Digital Sensors Extraoral Digital Analog

Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Quantum Well Lasers Distributed Feedback Lasers Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Heterostructure Lasers Quantum Cascade Lasers Separate Confinement Heterostructure Lasers Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Carbon Dioxide Lasers Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Systems & Parts Instrument Delivery systems Vacuums & Compressors Cone Beam CT Systems Cast Machine Furnace and Ovens Electrosurgical Equipment Other system and parts CAD/CAM

Laboratory Machines Ceramic Furnaces Hydraulic Press Electronic Waxer Suction Unit Micro Motor

Hygiene Maintenance Devices Sterilizers Air Purification & Filters Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipment Chairs Hand Piece Light Cure Scaling Unit



Dental Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

