Demand for dental gypsum is expected to increase with the increase in dental procedures and advancements in dental technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The dental gypsum market was valued at US$ 117.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2031, reaching more than US$ 180.1 million by 2031. As dental materials continue to be researched and developed, improved gypsum products are produced. Improved performance and efficiency can be achieved with technological innovations, such as those that allow gypsum to set faster or have enhanced physical properties.

Increasing dental tourism, in which people travel abroad to receive affordable dental treatments, can increase demand for dental procedures. The result is that demand for dental gypsum products will increase in the destination countries that provide dental services.

With the rise of digital dentistry, patients can perform various dental procedures using digital tools and technologies. Some applications will reduce reliance on traditional gypsum-based materials using intraoral scanners and 3D printing.

The concept of sustainability and environmental awareness has become increasingly important across industries. Dental gypsum products are increasingly being developed with eco-friendliness and sustainability, in line with industry and healthcare trends.

Key Findings of the Market Report

A strong and hardest variety of gypsum, die dental stone plaster was the dominant product type in the global dental gypsum market in 2021.

Based on end-users, hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

As of 2021, North America accounted for around 40% of the market share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand fastest during the forecast period.

Global Dental Gypsum Market: Growth Drivers

The aging and growing global population has contributed to increased dental procedures, particularly restorative work and prosthetics. Dentists commonly use dental gypsum to create models, impressions, and molds for dental procedures.

Increasing precision and efficiency in dental procedures have been achieved through advancements in dental technology. Dentists use dental gypsum products to fabricate accurate dental prosthetics by replicating patients’ oral structures.

There has been an increase in the demand for cosmetic dentistry as oral health awareness and dental aesthetics have become more prominent. For cosmetic procedures like veneers, crowns, and bridges, dental gypsum is crucial for creating models.

Many dental students and professionals receive training and education using dental gypsum. Education materials and tools, including gypsum products for practice models, are in high demand because of the need for well-trained dental professionals.

Due to rising disposable income, individuals in many regions can now afford to invest more in their oral health. Dental gypsum is often used for accurate treatment planning and execution in cosmetic dentistry and elective dental procedures.

Global Dental Gypsum Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to drive demand for dental gypsum market significantly. The United States and Canada are major markets for dental gypsum. As the population ages, awareness about oral health increases, and technology advances, the market has seen steady growth.

Technology has influenced dental gypsum markets with new materials and procedures. Gypsum products remain essential to many dental applications, even with the adoption of digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technologies.

Restorative, prosthetic, and cosmetic dentistry have become more common in the region. Increasing demand for these products has boosted demand for dental gypsum products used to create dental molds, models, and impressions.

The dental education system in North America is well-established, and dentists are in great demand. Educational settings extensively utilize dental gypsum for training purposes. As a result of the market for high-quality educational material, dental gypsum products are becoming more popular.

Global Dental Gypsum Market: Key Players

Several players exist in the global market, contributing to fragmentation. Research & development is a major investment for most companies, primarily to develop innovative plastering methods.

Key Market Players

Heraeus Kulzer

3M Science

USG

Kerr Dental

Yoshino Gypsum

Whip-Mix

Saint-Gobain Formula

Nobilium

ETI Empire Direct

Gyprock

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Coltene

Key Developments

Heraeus Kulzer- one of the world’s leading dental product manufacturers, offers a comprehensive range of materials and solutions for restorative dentistry, bonding agents, impression materials, and prosthetic teeth. Dental professionals around the world rely on them for technological innovations in dentistry.

one of the world’s leading dental product manufacturers, offers a comprehensive range of materials and solutions for restorative dentistry, bonding agents, impression materials, and prosthetic teeth. Dental professionals around the world rely on them for technological innovations in dentistry. 3M Science- 3M’s dental division provides a wide range of products, including dental adhesives, restorative materials, cement, composite materials, and digital care. Known for bringing innovative dental products to the market, they dedicate themselves to research and development.

3M’s dental division provides a wide range of products, including dental adhesives, restorative materials, cement, composite materials, and digital care. Known for bringing innovative dental products to the market, they dedicate themselves to research and development. Kerr Dental- Kerr Dental offers a wide variety of dental products, such as bonding agents and cements. As well as providing high-quality products for clinical and laboratory use, they are known for their commitment to providing dental professionals with products of the highest quality.

Global Dental Gypsum Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Dental Plaster

Die Dental Stone

Model Dental Stone

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

