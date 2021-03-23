Dental Implants and Bridges Palatine Il for Missing Teeth Updated

Breaking News
Dental Implants and Bridges Palatine Il for Missing Teeth

Regency Dental Care, a top-rated Palatine, IL implant dentistry offers affordable and permanent implant bridges and 1-day dental implants. The practice offers in-house plans and affordable financing on major and minor cosmetic and restorative treatments.

Palatine, United States, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Palatine, IL implant dentistry Regency Dental Care has launched long-term dental bridge placement and one-day dental implant surgery. The center specializes in affordable high-quality dental implants that improve long-term oral health and give patients a healthy smile.

More information about Regency Dental Care is available at https://www.regencydentalcare.com/dental-implants-multiple.html

The Chicagoland family dentistry has launched implant bridge placement services as a long-term solution to multiple missing teeth. Implant-supported dental bridges use bone implants to anchor the bridge and actively prevent tooth loss.

Dr Liana Tremmel and the team at Regency Dental Care evaluate a patient’s general health and dental condition before recommending a course of treatment. Implant bridges are a natural choice for patients missing multiple teeth and play an active role in the prevention of periodontal disease.

Dental bridges maintain the bone by preventing deterioration, reabsorption, and the consequent shift of a patient’s dental structure. Implants integrate with the jawbone, and with proper care, can last a lifetime. Unlike dentures or traditional prostheses, dental implants allow patients to chew any type of food.

Regency Dental Care offers affordable dental implants, financial assistance through CareCredit, and special in-house plans that feature reduced rates on major and minor restorative procedures.

Implant placement surgery has a success rate of more than 95 percent and is the most durable tooth replacement. All components of the bridge—the implant, abutment, and crown—are customized and placed at Regency Dental Care’s Palatine, IL office.

Visit https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dental-bonding-palatine-il-chipped-123000644.html for more information.

According to a spokesperson for the top-rated restorative dentistry in Palatine, IL, “We are delighted to offer implant bridges customized in-house and one-day dental implant surgery. We remain committed to giving patients a painless and stress-free experience at our welcoming Cook County, IL implant dentistry practice.”

Regency Dental Care is a general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry serving patients across Cook County. The Palatine, IL dental practice is headed by Dr Liana Tremmel, DDS, an experienced dental surgeon and member of the American Dental Society, the Illinois State Dental Society, and an active US Army dentist. As a family-oriented practice, Regency Dental care serves children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.

More details can be found at https://www.regencydentalcare.com/crowns-bridges.html

Website: https://www.regencydentalcare.com/

CONTACT: Name: Liana Tremmel
Organization: Regency Dental Care: Liana Tremmel, DDS
Address: 1332 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, Il 60067, United States
Phone: +1-847-776-8700

