According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Implants Market Information By Type of Material, By Procedure, By End User – Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 7.14 Billion by 2030 at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Dental Implants Market Scope

Dental implants are an option for those who have lost one or more teeth due to an accident, decay, or any other reason. During the dental implant surgery, a metal post is placed underneath the gum line. An implant can be used to replace a missing tooth root. It also holds the bridge in place across the gap created by the lost teeth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 7.14 Billion CAGR 7.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type of Material, Procedure and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rise in the number of cases of tooth loss among the aging population across the globe The increasing number of dental implant manufacturers and technological advancement in dental implants

Dental Implants Market Competitive Outlook

The continued expansion of the worldwide dental implant market is being fueled by new business initiatives, acquisitions, and the use of cutting-edge technology. The key players are as a result expanding their horizons, diversifying their assets, and expanding the extent of their operations. Dental implant market trends are heavily influenced by a number of big companies:

Zimmer Biomet (United States)

InstitutStrauman AG (Switzerland)

3M (United States)

Osstem (South Korea)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Nobel Biocare (United States)

Dentsply Sirona (United States)

Neobiotech USA Inc. (United States)

Dental Implants Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The prevalence of oral illnesses worldwide is increasing, which is raising the cost of these implants. As tooth loss among the older population increases globally, the market size for dental implants is anticipated to expand. As a result of the increased prevalence of oral diseases around the world, the demand for these implants is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The benefits of dental implants over other tooth replacement options, including their safety, efficacy, lifespan, and ability to produce teeth that seem natural, are expected to increase demand for implants. The number of dental implant manufacturers has expanded, and new and innovative dental implant techniques have been adopted. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by factors including expanding economies, higher awareness of the importance of oral health, and aesthetic restoration of dental implants.

The use of digital technologies in dentistry is currently booming across the board, from diagnostics through implant design, manufacture, and placement. One area of dentistry where digital technology has made a good difference is implant operations. In dental clinics and laboratories, innovative dental treatment processes have been implemented using dental scanners, CAD/CAM equipment, CBCT scanners, and 3D printers. The use of modern digital dentistry technology and the modernization of dental offices are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Market Constraints

Dental implants are extremely expensive. This is a significant barrier to the market growth for dental implants. Furthermore, the capacity of dental implant companies to increase their market share is being constrained by the strict regulations that governments have imposed on them.

COVID-19 Analysis

Due of the COVID-19 outbreak, people avoided going to dentist offices and hospitals. Due to people’s growing fear of visiting hospitals and clinics as a result of the constant increase in COVID cases, the overall demand for dental implants decreased. All dental operations and those that might harm the market during this outbreak have been outlawed in the majority of countries. Some patients continue to be concerned about getting an infection even though dental services have started and a lot of patients have returned to the clinics. The dental implant market may not recover for some years. As the population ages, it’s just a matter of time before we see an increase in dental patients. As a result, during the following few years, demand for dental implants will only rise.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation

Based on the material

Titanium implants currently have the largest market share among dental implant materials and are anticipated to continue to do so for some time. This is because titanium implants are suitable for almost all surgical procedures, are non-allergenic, and are biocompatible with bone. As a result of its high success rate and cheaper cost when compared to other implants, the titanium implant market is anticipated to grow over the course of the projected period.

By End-User

As a result of the public’s desire for dental implant procedures at specialty clinics, dental clinics are anticipated to grow dramatically over the coming years. The presence of modern dental equipment and skilled dentists is anticipated to facilitate the segment’s growth.

By procedure

Over the review period, root-form dental implants are predicted to be in high demand.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis:

In the dental implants market projection, it is expected that Europe and North America would play a significant role. Two of the main factors influencing the growth of the European dental implant market are the expansion of dental product manufacturers and the rise of high-income individuals using cutting-edge dental care options.

Because more people are losing one or more teeth, there are more dentists in the country, novel dental implant technology is being accepted, and the most up-to-date technology is being used, the dental implant market in the United States is expanding. In the Asia Pacific area, notably in China and India, dental implants are anticipated to enjoy tremendous growth.

Dental cavities are the most prevalent oral health condition in India, according to recent trends. Moreover, both the prevalence and the severity of dental caries have increased throughout the last half of the previous century. The increased demand for dental implants is a result of the increasing prevalence of dental caries throughout India, which is expected to promote market expansion.

