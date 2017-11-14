Dental Implants Market Worth USD 4,497.1 Million by 2022

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dental implants market will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 4,497.1 million by 2022, according to a publication from Meticulous Research™. It is driven by the rising geriatric and edentulous population, increasing incidence of various chronic diseases, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing integrated dental clinics, and increasing demand of aesthetic & cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing CAD/CAM industry and rising number of integrated dental clinics provide significant opportunities for the dental implants stakeholders. However, high risk of dental loss linked with dental bridges, high cost of treatment, and difficulty in maintaining oral hygiene hinders the adoption of dental implants to some extent. Moreover, limited reimbursement and pricing pressure faced by the key market players are the major challenges faced by the key players in this market.

According to report, premium implants have accounted for the largest share of the global dental implants market in North America and Europe. However, the value and discounted implants are expected to witness greater acceptance in the next five years, mainly due to their increasing acceptance by dental professionals in the emerging economies.

Europe holds the major share in the global dental implants market, followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising disposable income, increasing number of dental clinics, growing demand for various dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and less stringent regulations. In addition, the growing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for better healthcare services from a large pool of patient population further fuel the growth in this region.

The leading players operating in this market Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., 3M Company, AVINENT Implant System, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, and Bicon, LLC.

