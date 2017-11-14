Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dental Implants Market Worth USD 4,497.1 Million by 2022

Dental Implants Market Worth USD 4,497.1 Million by 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dental implants market will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 4,497.1 million by 2022, according to a publication from Meticulous Research™. It is driven by the rising geriatric and edentulous population, increasing incidence of various chronic diseases, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing integrated dental clinics, and increasing demand of aesthetic & cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing CAD/CAM industry and rising number of integrated dental clinics provide significant opportunities for the dental implants stakeholders. However, high risk of dental loss linked with dental bridges, high cost of treatment, and difficulty in maintaining oral hygiene hinders the adoption of dental implants to some extent. Moreover, limited reimbursement and pricing pressure faced by the key market players are the major challenges faced by the key players in this market.

According to report, premium implants have accounted for the largest share of the global dental implants market in North America and Europe. However, the value and discounted implants are expected to witness greater acceptance in the next five years, mainly due to their increasing acceptance by dental professionals in the emerging economies.

Europe holds the major share in the global dental implants market, followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising disposable income, increasing number of dental clinics, growing demand for various dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and less stringent regulations. In addition, the growing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for better healthcare services from a large pool of patient population further fuel the growth in this region.

Request Sample Pages: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/?cp_id=2884

The leading players operating in this market Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., 3M Company, AVINENT Implant System, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, and Bicon, LLC.

Full News: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/dental-implants-market-forecast-2022/

Scope

Market by Material:

  • Titanium
  • Zirconium

Market by Type:

  • Premium
  • Value
  • Discount

Market by Structure:

  • Tapered Implants
  • Parallel Walled Implants

Market by Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Switzerland
    • Sweden
    • The Netherlands
    • Austria
    • RoE
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • RoLATM
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Israel
    • Turkey
    • U.A.E
    • Others

Browse in-depth Report on http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-implants-market-2022/

Contact Info-

Viren Shrivastava

AVP- Global Sales and Marketing

Meticulous Research™

Email: [email protected]

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.