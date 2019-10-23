Dental Laser Market to hit USD 180 million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific Dental Laser Market is poised to surpass US$ 40 million by 2025 due to rising awareness pertaining to oral hygiene, periodontics and gingivitis in the region.

The dental laser market revenue is expected to cross US$ 180 million by 2025 as per growth forecast analysis by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising incidence of oral diseases along with technological advances in dentistry will accelerate dental laser market growth over the forecast period.

Some major findings of the dental laser market report include:

Dental tourism has exclusively increased over the past few years that is considered as the major cause for business growth.

Growing accessibility to superior cosmetic dentistry facilities in developed economies will foster the industry growth.

North America region registered the maximum revenue share owing to the increasing product approvals from regulatory authorities. Also, the availability of healthcare facilities has resulted in highest revenue generation.

Soft tissue dental laser segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the analysis timeframe. Substantial growth can be attributed to advantages of soft tissue dental laser that allows quick and precise removal of excess tissue with minimal incision.



Growing preferences of consumers for cosmetic dentistry to improve aesthetics is driving the demand for dental laser systems. Accessibility to superior cosmetic dentistry facilities with mounting awareness especially in developed economies will foster the dental laser industry growth. Moreover, availability of several amenities leads to feasibility for aesthetic procedures including cosmetic teeth whitening, dental veneers, dental implants, dental crowns, teeth shaping and tooth bonding among others. Additionally, non-invasive method of these treatment united with technological advances should trigger the business growth over coming years.

Dental tourism escalation in several countries including India, Malaysia and Mexico among others further accelerates dental laser market growth. Dental tourism provides cost advantage to dental patients thereby tourists prefer dental treatment. Every year individuals travel to these countries for affordable oral treatment that fosters industry growth. Moreover, several benefits delivered by dental tourism such as minimum waiting period and convenience renders a positive impact on dental laser industry growth. However, high cost of laser treatment might hamper the dental laser business growth over the coming years.

Soft tissue dental laser segment accounted for over 60% revenue share in 2018 and will witness considerable growth over the coming years. Technologically advanced soft tissue lasers for gingival contouring provides secured treatment, thereby, favors industry growth. Additionally, usage of diode laser allows quick and precise removal of excess tissue with minimal incision that fosters segmental growth.

Endodontic treatment segment was valued around 14 million in 2018. Increasing demand for effective tooth repair with reduced pain will foster the segmental growth. Several benefits delivered by endodontic treatment including preserving natural tooth structure, efficiency as well as cost-effective treatment and visually appealing results favor the segmental growth.

Dental clinics segment is projected to witness more than 5.2% CAGR during the analysis period. Increasing number of dental implant treatments as a result of dental tourism boosts patient preference for various procedures. Also, convenient diagnosis and screening services offered by dental clinics will further augment segment growth.

Asia Pacific dental laser industry accounted for around 20% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to witness significant CAGR by 2025. Rising adoption of advanced dental laser systems and growing preference for dental tourism for effective assessment and better patient care fosters the regional growth. Availability of improved dental clinics in the region further accelerates the dental laser market growth.

Eminent business players functioning in dental laser market include AMD Lasers, Bison Medical, BIOLASE, CAO, Dentsply Sirona, Convergent Dental, Fotona, LightScalpel, Morita, Yoshida Dental and Zolar Technology. Major business players focus on product enhancement to maintain their financial stability in the industry. For instance, in February 2017 BIOLASE, Inc., a global leader in dental laser received 510(k) clearance for its new fifth generation Waterlase Express all-tissue laser system. Such innovation and introduction of new products helps company’s growth.

