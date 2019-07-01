Dental Laser Market value to cross $640 million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North American dental laser market will register over 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, impelled by surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Europe dental laser market accounted for over USD 105 million in 2018. Increasing health concerns and awareness regarding oral health among population will drive the regional dental laser industry growth. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry in the region will positively impact business growth. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with increasing healthcare spending for corrective oral health management should further foster Europe dental laser market growth.

Conservative dentistry segment accounted for around 13% revenue share in 2018 and will witness robust CAGR by 2025. Increasing demand for preservation of natural tooth structure will upsurge business revenue during the forthcoming years. Usage of conservative dentistry in multiple areas including placement of crowns, dental bonding and root canals should further favor segmental growth. Moreover, customized treatment plans for every patient based on dental conditions, will augment conservative dentistry segment growth.

Hospitals segment of dental laser market was valued more than USD 115 million in 2018 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forthcoming years. Availability of advanced equipment in hospital settings and increasing applications of laser in dentistry will foster segmental growth. Favorable reimbursement policies for procedures performed in hospitals settings will surge the number of hospital admissions, thereby, driving industry growth.

Global Dental Laser Market will surpass USD 640 million by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Worldwide increasing prevalence of oral diseases will primarily drive the dental laser business growth. Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries for several dental diseases including mouth cancer will surge the demand for dental procedures. Increasing R&D investments in dental laser industry will substantially upsurge revenue share during the analysis period. Moreover, availability of several insurance schemes for quick, convenient and affordable laser treatments will foster dental laser industry growth over the coming years.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of laser in dentistry will positively impact dental laser business growth. Focus of several manufacturers on product enhancement for effective patient supervision will favor industry growth. For instance, BIOLASE, Inc., manufactured Waterlase system containing water spray as well as laser energy source. It can perform several procedures with reduced complications and less damage to teeth. Massive demand for such products will accelerate the business growth. However, high cost of laser procedures may hinder the dental laser market growth during the forecast period.

Soft tissue dental laser segment was valued more than USD 285 million in 2018 and will witness momentous growth over the analysis timeframe. Adoption of soft tissue laser in several procedures including periodontal treatments, gingivectomies, frenectomies, crown lengthening and aphthous ulcers will accelerate the segmental growth.

Major industry players operating in dental laser market include AMD Lasers, Bison Medical, BIOLASE, CAO, Dentsply Sirona, Convergent Dental, Fotona, LightScalpel, Morita, Yoshida Dental and Zolar Technology. Several initiatives undertaken by market players such as mergers and collaboration to withstand industry competition will prove beneficial for business growth. For instance, in September 2018, Dentsply Sirona introduced SiroLaser in the U.S. It is a primary dental diode laser emitting blue light at a specific wavelength that enables painless cutting. Such strategies aim at enhancing company’s existing product portfolio and strengthening customer base.

