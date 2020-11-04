Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dental practices: 8th annual Incisal Edge Design Competition accepting nominations

Dental practices: 8th annual Incisal Edge Design Competition accepting nominations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Award-winning offices across the U.S. will be selected in three categories: New Construction, Repurposed and Specialty practices.

Incisal Edge offers an opportunity for national recognition for architects, interior designers, and dentists: its 8th annual Design Competition. Three existing dental practices - one winner from each category- will be featured in the spring issue of the magazine and receive a winner’s seal. Shown is 2020 Best Specialty practice award recipient, Timberwood Park Pediatric owned by Dr. Rebecca Wilson. (Copyright 2020 /Cindy Kelleher). Design contest entries will be accepted through November 30, 2020. For details and to enter, visit: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/mag/design-contest/2021-entry-forms/

Incisal Edge offers an opportunity for national recognition for architects, interior designers, and dentists: its 8th annual Design Competition. Three existing dental practices – one winner from each category- will be featured in the spring issue of the magazine and receive a winner’s seal. Shown is 2020 Best Specialty practice award recipient, Timberwood Park Pediatric owned by Dr. Rebecca Wilson. (Copyright 2020 /Cindy Kelleher). Design contest entries will be accepted through November 30, 2020. For details and to enter, visit: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/mag/design-contest/2021-entry-forms/

Pittston, Pennsylvania, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incisal Edge magazine’s 8th annual design competition is seeking award-worthy workflows and awe-inspiring dental practices.

 

For more than seven years, Incisal Edge, the leading magazine for dental professionals, has been paying tribute to the finest examples of architecture, interior design and space planning nationwide. Its 8th annual Incisal Edge Design Competition offers an opportunity for those who incorporate creativity and innovation when creating a dental office.

 

Nominations will be accepted through November 30, 2020, and winners will be selected in each of the contest’s three categories geared toward existing dental practices: new construction, repurposed practice, and specialty practice. For contest specifics, visit: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

 

Each winner will receive: a profile in Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine’s spring issue, an “Incisal Edge Design Competition Winner” seal to be used for marketing purposes, and bragging rights for eternity.

 

A juried panel from the dental and architectural worlds will select America’s most striking practices. Each judge performs a comprehensive review of practice photos and floor plans, along with explanations of how each attains a functional balance of design, operation, and technology.  
Judges include:

  • Joyce Bassett, DDS, FAACD, FAGD – Lecturer, author, president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Founded the Women Teaching Women Cosmetic Learning Facility.
  • Tristan Hamilton, DDS, M. ARCH – Featured keynote at dentistry’s leading design workshops across the U.S. Holds degrees in both dentistry and architecture.
  • Phyllis Marshall-Rice, LEED AP, EDAC – Healthcare design manager at Herman Miller, LEED Associate professional. Holds Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification (EDAC).

Published by Benco Dental, Incisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. To applaud excellence in dental design, the magazine will profile the winners of its 8th annual design competition in its spring edition. For additional information regarding Incisal Edge magazine, visit: http://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/

Attachment

  • USE 2021_Incisal Edge Design Competition ©2020winnerphoto Cindy Kelleher 
CONTACT: KRISTIE CERUTI
BENCO DENTAL
8004623626
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.