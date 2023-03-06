According to Market.us, the global dental prosthetic market is estimated to be valued at USD 2,453 million by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Owing to Cases of Periodontal Diseases, Tooth Decay, Tooth Loss, Increased Disposable Income, and the Growth of the Cosmetic industry, Dental Prosthetics Market will Fuel the Growth Across Globe.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dental prosthetic market size was USD 726 million in 2022 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2,453 million in 2032, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 13.3% between 2023 and 2032. The intraoral, personalized dental prosthetics are custom-made and built. These prosthetics can be used for restoring missing teeth or correcting deficient teeth. Prosthetics can help with speech, aesthetics, and mastication. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of dental disorders, increasing geriatric population, surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the growing awareness about dental care. Additionally, increasing disposable income, growing demand for technologically advanced prosthodontics, and government initiatives to promote dental health are also expected to drive market growth.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a dental prosthetic market sample report at https://market.us/report/dental-prosthetics-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Product , Crowns segment held the largest share of the market and it is also anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

, Crowns segment held the largest share of the market and it is also anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. By Material , Titanium segment is biologically inert and does not cause foreign body reactions due to these factors it dominated the dental prosthetics market.

, Titanium segment is biologically inert and does not cause foreign body reactions due to these factors it dominated the dental prosthetics market. By End-user , the procedure of fitting the implants is completed in laboratories and clinics, making them dominate in the market.

, the procedure of fitting the implants is completed in laboratories and clinics, making them dominate in the market. In 2022, Europe is expected to see significant growth due to a surge in healthcare spending, a large population base, and an increase in disposable incomes.

is expected to see significant growth due to a surge in healthcare spending, a large population base, and an increase in disposable incomes. North America occupied the second-largest dominating position in global dental prosthetic market.

occupied the second-largest dominating position in global dental prosthetic market. The Asia Pacific market for dental prosthetics is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of dental care, growing geriatric population.

However, the high cost of dental prosthetics, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of reimbursement policies in certain regions are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, the risk of infections associated with dental prosthetics and lack of awareness about the availability of treatments are further hampering the growth of the market.

Factors affecting the growth of dental prosthetics industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of dental prosthetic industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising prevalence of dental diseases: The prevalence of dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and other oral health issues, is on the rise due to poor dental hygiene, unhealthy diets, and increased stress levels. This is driving the demand for dental prosthetics such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and dental implants.

The prevalence of dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and other oral health issues, is on the rise due to poor dental hygiene, unhealthy diets, and increased stress levels. This is driving the demand for dental prosthetics such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and dental implants. Growing elderly population: The global population is aging rapidly, leading to an increase in the number of people with missing teeth, tooth decay, and other oral health issues. This is driving the demand for dental prosthetics, as they are increasingly being used to restore the aesthetics of the smile and to improve oral health.

The global population is aging rapidly, leading to an increase in the number of people with missing teeth, tooth decay, and other oral health issues. This is driving the demand for dental prosthetics, as they are increasingly being used to restore the aesthetics of the smile and to improve oral health. Technological advancements: The development of advanced dental prosthetics has made them more comfortable, durable, and natural-looking. This is driving the demand for dental prosthetics, as they are becoming more popular among patients.

The development of advanced dental prosthetics has made them more comfortable, durable, and natural-looking. This is driving the demand for dental prosthetics, as they are becoming more popular among patients. Growing awareness about oral health: Increasing awareness about oral health is leading to a greater demand for dental prosthetics, as more people opt for dental treatments to improve their oral health.

Increasing awareness about oral health is leading to a greater demand for dental prosthetics, as more people opt for dental treatments to improve their oral health. Increasing disposable income: Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies are increasing the affordability of dental prosthetics, which is driving the growth of the global dental prosthetics market.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/dental-prosthetics-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Dental Prosthetics Market

For customization of teeth, modern technologies such as 3D printing or CAD/CAM are widely used. Additionally, the materials used in treatment are more durable and better suited for aesthetic purposes. Cosmetic dentistry is increasingly using dental prosthetics. A growing trend is seen in mini-dental implant-supported prosthetics. They are minimally invasive and offer many benefits including a lower cost, no need for bone grafting, and a shorter time to place. Research and development activities on mini implant-supported prostheses is increasing significantly. These prosthetics are increasingly being used in dental procedures in a greater number of cases than traditional implants.

Market Growth

The global dental prosthetic market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, the increasing number of initiatives and campaigns for the early diagnosis and treatment of dental diseases and the growing awareness about the importance of oral health are key factors driving the market’s growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for prosthetics in cosmetic dentistry, such as veneers and crowns, is expected to propel the market’s growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for dental implants, fixed dental prosthetics, and the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals globally are some of the other major factors driving the market’s growth.

Regional Analysis

The global dental prosthetic market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. This market is segmented into six major regions such as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global dental prosthetic market due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing geriatric population, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is also attributed to the increasing awareness among patients regarding oral health and the increasing affordability of dental care.

North America is expected to be the second-largest region in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of research and development activities, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in this region. Moreover, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is also expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable income in the region.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Dental Prosthetics Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 726 Million Market Size (2032) USD 2,453 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 13.3% Europe Revenue Share 43% North America Revenue Share 24% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global dental prosthetics market is driven by Periodontal diseases, and tooth decay are some of the most common conditions and require immediate attention from the global populace. The popularity of dental prosthetics for restoration has increased over the years, so the lucrative opportunities available for cosmetic and dental restoration have been created by the increased availability and willingness to pay for these procedures.

Market Restraints

The global dental prosthetics market is experiencing restraints due to the increasing cost of materials used in the manufacture of dental prosthetics, such as ceramics, alloys, plastics, and composites. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals to handle the complex procedures related to dental prosthetics is a major factor restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, the difficulty in obtaining reimbursement for prosthetic procedures is also hindering the growth of the global dental prosthetics market to a certain extent. Moreover, the awareness about the availability of advanced prosthetics is low among people in developing countries, which is further restraining the market from achieving its full potential.

Market Opportunities

The global dental prosthetics market is an extremely lucrative opportunity for businesses and investors alike. This market is growing rapidly due to an aging population and increasing demand for cosmetic and restorative dental procedures. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of oral health, improved living standards, and the increasing focus on preventive dentistry are also contributing to the market expansion. With such a large and rapidly growing market, businesses and investors have a great opportunity to capitalize on the potential of this market and improve its benefits.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Dental Prosthetics Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=95721

Report Segmentation of the Dental Prosthetics Market

Product Type Insight

The global dental prosthetics market is segmented based on type into dental implants and dental prosthetics. The dental implant segment is further classified into root form implant (endosteal implant), plate form implant, subperiosteal implant, and transosteal implant. The dental prosthetics segment is further divided into bridges, crowns, dentures, veneers, and inlays and onlays.

In dental prosthetics market, dental bridges segment dominates the dental prosthetics market, and accounted for the largest share in the market due to its cost-effectiveness compared to dental implants, and the fact it can be used in place of single tooth implants.

Dental prosthetics are devices used to replace missing teeth or restore damaged teeth. They include bridges, crowns, dentures, veneers, and inlays and onlays. Dental prosthetics are used to restore the shape, color, strength, and function of a damaged or missing tooth. They are available in a variety of materials, such as porcelain, metal, and acrylic.

Material Insight

By material analysis, the global dental prosthetics market is segmented into ceramics, titanium, zirconium, and other materials. Titanium is highly used for dental prosthetics due to its biocompatibility and corrosion resistance. Ceramics are the most commonly used material for dental prosthetics, as it is strong, durable, and has low porosity. Zirconium is gaining popularity due to its aesthetic properties, as it provides natural-looking results. Other materials, such as acrylics, metals, and composites are also used for dental prosthetics. With the increasing availability of these materials and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the global dental prosthetics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

End-User Insight

The market is segmented on end-users into dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental laboratories, and academic and research institutes. Dental clinics are the largest segment of the global dental prosthetics market, as they are the primary source of dental prosthetics and related services. Dental laboratories are expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period as a result of the increasing number of dental laboratories and the increasing demand for custom-made dental prostheses. Dental hospitals are another major segment of the global dental prosthetics market due to their capability to provide advanced treatments and services. Academic and research institutes are the smallest segment of the market, as they are primarily involved in conducting research and training new dentists. The global dental prosthetics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for dental prostheses and the growing prevalence of dental diseases.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast dental prosthetics market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/dental-prosthetics-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Dental Implant

Root form Implant (Endosteal Implant)

Plate form Implant

Subperiosteal Implant

Transosteal Implant

Dental Prosthetics

Bridges

Crowns

Dentures

Veneers

Inlays and Onlays

Based on the Material

Ceramic

Titanium

Zirconium

Other Materials

Based on End-User

Dental clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

CeraRoot SL.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

RPM International Inc.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Dental Prosthetics Market

In June 2021, DENTSPLY Sirona company had all the required assets of propel orthodontics recently, and DAC universals infections control successfully sold more than 50,000 devices and gained a new millstone. The company product portfolio confirms a cost-effective and fully auto processing and optical lubricants only in 15 or approximately 20 minutes.

The major announcement is in June 2021, when the company has entered into a partnership with growing manufacturers such as 3 shape and 3D scanners. It also obligates with CAD/CAM software solutions. This strategic alliance and acquisition will help the company to grow and create new opportunities and gain a position in the market to improve digital density and oral health.

3D printers manufactured or Form labs announced two new inventions in Dec 2020, which improved the material used in their dental portfolio: advanced materials are permeant crowns and bridges, which are used to improve the ease and effective compliance of the patient. These labs are provided high material quality and very affordable price solutions.

Browse More Related Reports:

Dental Caries Detectors Market : size is expected to be worth around USD 767 mn by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 10.00%.

: size is expected to be worth around USD 767 mn by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 10.00%. Dental Crowns And Bridges Market : size is expected to be worth around USD 466 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8% forecast period 2022-2032.

: size is expected to be worth around USD 466 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8% forecast period 2022-2032. Dental Scanner Market : size is expected to be worth around USD 5.7 billion by 2033 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

: size is expected to be worth around USD 5.7 billion by 2033 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. CAD-CAM Dental Systems Market: Size to register a CAGR of 10.38% to reach USD 2623.02 Million by 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-us/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.usreports/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Markets_us

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us