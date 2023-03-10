The use of dental suction mirrors is predicted to rise in developing nations due to an increase in knowledge of oral health issues and a rise in the availability of affordable dental care

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Dental Suction Mirror Market was valued at US$ 49.9 Mn in 2021 and is projected to surpass the value of US$ 79.2 Mn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Dental suction mirrors serve the need of dentists working in a range of facilities, including hospitals, dental labs, and clinics. Increasing demand for cutting-edge dental products and treatments is expected to drive the global dental suction mirror market. Dental suction mirrors are intended to give a clear, unobstructed view of the mouth cavity when performing dental operations.

The advent of dental suction mirrors with wireless capabilities and LED lighting is likely to fuel market development in the next few years. A high incidence of dental illnesses is projected to present attractive growth prospects to vendors in the market. Market participants are increasingly providing single-use goods to lower the danger of cross-contamination.

Two varieties of dental suction mirrors available are double-sided and single-sided. Single-sided mirrors are more often used than double-sided mirrors as they offer a clear sight of the oral cavity from just one angle. Double-sided mirrors, which give a picture of the oral cavity from two different angles, are utilized for more specialized operations.

The revenue of the dental industry returned to the pre-pandemic levels as the spread of SARS-CoV-2 decreased and dental offices and clinics resumed operations. In response to the pandemic, new policies and recommendations for dental practices were implemented. Disposable dental suction mirrors experienced a significant demand due to their role in lowering the likelihood of cross-contamination and enhancing patient safety.

Key Findings of Market Report

The functionality of dental suction mirrors for dental practitioners is improved by cordless and wireless technologies. Dental practitioners can easily maneuver around the patient with cordless mirrors while carrying out dental treatments. Therefore, it is anticipated that the availability of products with wireless and LED technologies would accelerate market growth in the near future.

The single-sided type segment is anticipated to dominate the dental suction mirror market during the forecast period, based on recent market research. Single-sided mirrors are inexpensive and simple to use, which is expected to increase their market value. These mirrors offer a crisp, single-angle picture of the mouth cavity. A multitude of dental operations can be performed using them. Single-sided mirrors are expected to be used often, which is anticipated to fuel industry growth.

The disposable usage segment is anticipated to have the highest market share from 2022 to 2031, according to the most recent dental suction mirror market forecast. Disposable dental suction mirrors are practical and economical since they do not need to be cleaned and sterilized after every usage. These mirrors assist in lowering the likelihood of cross-contamination and enhance patient security. The global market is predicted to be driven by an increase in the utilization of disposable dental suction mirrors.

The hospital end-user segment is anticipated to dominate the global industry in the next few years. Hospitals provide a wide array of dental treatments, including preventative care, aesthetic operations, and diagnosis and treatment of dental problems. As a result, market demand for dental products and procedures is increasing worldwide. Dental suction mirrors are a crucial component of dental tool collection in hospitals.

Global Dental Suction Mirror Market: Growth Opportunities

A movement toward specialized and sophisticated dental operations, including dental implants, aesthetic dentistry, and orthodontic therapy has increased in recent years. Dental suction mirrors and other specialized dental equipment are used during these operations. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rising demand for cutting-edge dental operations would fuel the expansion of the dental suction mirror market.

Global Dental Suction Mirror Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the major share of the global market during the forecast period. Market growth in the region is being driven by rising incidence of dental diseases and increasing usage of dental suction mouth mirrors.

is anticipated to account for the major share of the global market during the forecast period. Market growth in the region is being driven by rising incidence of dental diseases and increasing usage of dental suction mouth mirrors. The global dental suction mirror market in Europe is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Market figures in the region are bolstered by extensive usage of dental suction mirrors and an increase in attention toward dental care and oral hygiene.

Global Dental Suction Mirror Market: Key Players

Fima Instruments Company

Henry Schein, Inc.

Carl Martin GmbH

RNDent-IP Ltd

Nu-Bird Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Global Dental Suction Mirror Market: Segmentation

Type

Single-sided

Double-sided

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

