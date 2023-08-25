In the near future, it is anticipated that the size of the global dental syringe market would increase significantly. This is attributed to the rise in oral disease incidence and the need for dental treatment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for dental syringes was estimated to be worth a market valuation of US$ 343.4 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 577.8 million.

The prevalence of dental illnesses has increased globally as a result of an increase in fast food intake and other lifestyle changes. Gum disease, cavities, as well as tooth loss are typical oral disorders that, if left untreated, can have catastrophic repercussions. A lot more individuals are seeking dental care. In the near future, this is anticipated to help the dental syringe market develop.

The dental syringes are also used to provide irrigation during dental treatments in addition to delivering local anesthetics, rinses, and other drugs. For the successful treatment of oral disorders, dental syringes must be used.

Different dental problems are more common in those over 65. It is also anticipated that the growing elderly population would drive the global dental syringe market during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 343.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 577.8 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Material, Type, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Vista Apex, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, Integra LifeSciences, Septodont Holding, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., 4tek S.r.l., No Borders, Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, the sector for reusable goods held a significant proportion.

During the forecast period, the metallic material segment is expected to dominate the market.

The aspirating type segment is anticipated to account for the greatest market share.

The end-user category for dental care clinics is anticipated to have the highest share between 2022 and 2031.

During the projection period, North America is expected to lead the market.

Market Trends for Dental Syringes

During the projection period, the aspirating type segment is anticipated to account for the greatest market share. In a variety of operations, aspirating syringes are used, including as tooth extraction, root canal therapy, as well as cleaning and preparing teeth for various fillings or other procedures. These syringes are an invaluable tool for several dental treatments overall, because of their adaptability and simplicity of use.

From 2022 to 2031, the end-user category for dental clinics is anticipated to have the majority of the shares. Dental syringes are mostly used in dental clinics. Syringes are used at these clinics for a variety of procedures, including the delivery of medication, the administration of local anesthetic, and the removal of fluids from the mouth.

Dental Syringe Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the dental syringe market in different regions. These are:

During the projection period, North America is expected to lead the market. The area boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and is also home to several hospitals as well as dental clinics that are furnished with the most up-to-date tools and resources. In the upcoming years, these elements are anticipated to influence market value in the area.

Increased investment in dental syringe research and development is what is driving the dental syringe industry in Europe. It is anticipated that the high incidence of oral illnesses and the accessibility of inexpensive dental treatments would increase market revenue in Asia Pacific throughout the projection period.

The need for dental care services is significantly increasing throughout Latin America. The governments of various nations in the area are concentrating on expanding public access to healthcare. They are making large investments in cutting-edge medical technology to improve their healthcare system. In the upcoming years, these activities are probably going to increase Latin America’s market share.

Global Dental Syringe Market: Key Players

Key companies in the global market are:

3M

Ultradent Products Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Vista Apex

Dentsply Sirona

KaVo Dental

Integra LifeSciences

Septodont Holding

Timesco Healthcare Ltd

4tek S.r.l

No Borders Inc.

The existence of several suppliers has led to the fragmentation of the global industry. Developments by the key players in the global market for dental syringes are:

IMI (International Medical Industries Inc.) expanded its expertise in safe medication delivery devices in 2022 with the introduction of the new Prep-Lock Tamper Evident Cap for ENFit as well as Oral Syringes with integrated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) innovation.

No Borders Inc. started MediDent that delivers syringes and needles in 2021, with a million needles and syringes distributed to clients throughout the United States.

Global Dental Syringe Market Segmentation

Product Disposable Reusable

Material Plastic Metallic

Type Aspirating Non-aspirating Others

End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



