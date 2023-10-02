[210+ Pages Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Dental Water Jet Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 371.86 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 538.27 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.73% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hangsun, Waterpik, Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, ToiletTree Products, Panasonic, Pyle, Jetpik, Remington, Aquarius, iTeknic, H2ofloss, Denshine, Nicefeel, Profloss, AirFloss, Gurin, JETPIK, Conair., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dental Water Jet Market By End-User (Adults And Children), By Tip Type (Plaque Seeker Tip, Classic Jet Tip, Toothbrush Tip, Orthodontic Tip, And Others), By Product Type (Cordless Water Flosser, Countertop Water Flosser, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dental Water Jet Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 371.86 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 538.27 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.73% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Dental Water Jet? How big is the Dental Water Jet Industry?

Dental Water Jet Report Coverage & Overview:

A dental water jet, also referred to as a water flosser or an oral irrigator, is a dental hygiene device designed for home care use. Sometimes, it may be associated with a specific brand name that offers the product. This device employs a stream of water at an appropriate pressure to dislodge food particles and dental plaque from between the teeth. Scientific studies have demonstrated that consistent use of dental water jets positively impacts gum health. Notably, oral irrigators have proven highly effective for individuals with dental implants or braces. However, limited research is available regarding their efficiency when used by patients with specific oral conditions.

Moreover, researchers remain uncertain about the device’s ability to effectively eliminate biofilm. In certain cases, dental water flossers find applications in the removal of tonsil stones. The industry currently faces challenges as it confronts claims made by medical professionals, given that the product has been categorized as a wellness item. In most instances, it is not recommended as a substitute for more conventional methods of maintaining oral hygiene, including regular flossing and brushing. Nevertheless, the dental water jet industry is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness.

Global Dental Water Jet Market: Growth Dynamics

The market for dental water jets is anticipated to experience growth, driven by heightened awareness of dental health and the product itself.

The global dental water jet market is expected to expand due to the growing recognition of the importance of maintaining dental hygiene. Efforts by the global medical community to educate the public about the advantages and methods of preserving oral health have contributed significantly to the increased demand for dental water jets in recent times. For example, the UK hosts events like National Smile Month, which aims to promote oral health, along with various programs such as Dental Buddy and Mouth Cancer Action Month. Similarly, the Indian government operates the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), offering free basic dental care to rural populations. Additionally, a growing number of individuals are becoming informed about alternative methods for teeth cleaning and oral hygiene, including information about dental water jets.

Furthermore, the benefits provided by these devices to individuals with braces and dental implants are expected to be a key driving force. People with braces and dental implants have discovered that oral irrigators are easier to use and yield more effective results. The increasing prevalence of individuals with braces is poised to expand the consumer base in the forecast period. Innovations in braces and dental implant procedures, coupled with increasing social acceptance, have led to a surge in dental implant and brace installations. Additionally, improved access to dental clinics in emerging economies has played a pivotal role. Dental water jets are more user-friendly compared to toothbrushes and traditional flossing, particularly when the structure of braces may hinder the smooth movement of brush heads or bristles.

Dental Water Jet Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global dental water jet market is categorized into various segments based on end-users, product types, tip types, and regions.

Regarding end-users, the market is divided into adults and children. In the year 2022, the adults segment experienced the highest growth. This trend can be attributed to the fact that children are initially introduced to traditional tooth cleaning methods such as brushing and flossing. Additionally, children may not consistently maintain proper oral hygiene either due to lack of parental supervision or inability to manage it effectively. The technical features of dental water jets are better suited for the adult population. The increasing number of teenagers wearing braces is expected to further drive growth in this segment. Research indicates that more than 4 million Americans wear braces, with nearly 80% of them being teenagers.

In terms of tip types, the dental water jet industry is segmented into plaque seeker tips, classic jet tips, toothbrush tips, orthodontic tips, and others.

Regarding product types, the global market is classified into cordless water flossers, countertop water flossers, and others. In 2022, the cordless water flosser segment generated the highest revenue due to its convenience and user-friendly nature. These devices are well-suited for travel as they offer flexibility, while countertop water flossers are stationary and restrict user movement. The cordless water flossers are gaining popularity due to ongoing technological innovations and increased product availability. Countertop water jets typically provide options for 3, 6, or 10 pressure settings, depending on the model.

The global Dental Water Jet market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Adults

Children

By Tip Type

Plaque Seeker Tip

Classic Jet Tip

Toothbrush Tip

Orthodontic Tip

Others

By Product Type

Cordless Water Flosser

Countertop Water Flosser

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dental Water Jet market include –

Hangsun

Waterpik

Oral-B

Philips Sonicare

ToiletTree Products

Panasonic

Pyle

Jetpik

Remington

Aquarius

iTeknic

H2ofloss

Denshine

Nicefeel

Profloss

AirFloss

Gurin

JETPIK

Conair.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global dental water jet market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.73% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global dental water jet market size was valued at around USD 371.86 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 538.27 million, by 2030.

The dental water jet market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing awareness about dental health and the product

Based on end-user segmentation, adults were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, cordless water flosser was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dental Water Jet industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dental Water Jet Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dental Water Jet Industry?

What segments does the Dental Water Jet Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dental Water Jet Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Tip Type, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is poised to lead the way in the upcoming period.

The global dental water jet market is expected to experience its highest growth in North America, where it held a dominant share of over 41% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of consumers of wellness products in the region. The United States and Canada exhibit higher expenditure rates on wellness products, with research indicating that 71% of the American population showed a consistent rise in wellness-related expenses in 2022. Key factors driving regional growth include heightened product awareness, a growing number of industry players, and an increasing population of teenagers with braces and adults with dental implants. Notably, the United States is home to one of the most prominent and pioneering companies in the dental water jet industry, Water Pik, Inc. Their products are renowned for being both affordable and highly technologically advanced.

In addition to North America, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to experience rapid growth, driven by its increasing population and expanding consumer base. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a growing number of users of dental water jets for oral care products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



