“Dental Done Better” approach aims to improve efficiency, care equity and member experience with a focus on digital engagement

Boston, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is creating better experiences and outcomes for its members by identifying opportunities to streamline interactions for members and dental providers with digital improvements and communications. Data indicates that members expect more from their insurer, and DentaQuest is committed to meeting those expectations through its “Dental Done Better” initiative.

DentaQuest’s “Dental Done Better” approach to digital evolution is rooted in the acknowledgement that member expectations have shifted in the demand for seamless, multichannel digital communications and tools. According to Gartner research, the number of consumers using people-only channels dropped to 27% since the pandemic, indicating a growing use of digital channels. In addition, Broadridge data shows 87% of consumers believe it’s important to have a simple way to interact with companies across all channels.

Acting on the results of this research, DentaQuest is increasing investment in and focus on the customer experience with a number of digital evolutions already in place, including:

a modernized website that geolocates members and providers so they can find a dentist and view important plan information and documents easily;

enhancements to the interactive voice response system (IVR) enabling self-service options for both providers and members;

digital member handbooks and insurance cards available for self-service download;

SMS texting of important benefits information, reminders and other member communications to increase utilization and engagement;

improved provider portal functionality so providers can focus on treating members rather than administrative processes; and

so providers can focus on treating members rather than administrative processes; and online Provider Performance Reports for fast, easy access to critical, actionable data.

“We know consumers are increasingly adopting technology and digital tools for their health care experiences,” said Kamila Chytil, chief operating officer of DentaQuest. “It’s imperative that we innovate our digital offerings to meet the needs of our members and improve health outcomes. Our goal is to create a positive, seamless experience for members when accessing their dental benefits information and ultimately minimize any friction involved with accessing oral health care.”

DentaQuest’s efforts to improve efficiency, care equity and member experience are underway, with additional tools and enhancement to come later this year.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Farrah Phillipo DentaQuest 781-654-6764 Farrah.Phillipo@greatdentalplans.com