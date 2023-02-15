Her dedication to advancing women’s leadership in oral health care aligns with both organizations’ goal to grow and promote female leaders

Boston, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cheryl Polmatier, assistant vice president of strategic network solutions at DentaQuest, recently joined the advisory board of Women in DSO®, emphasizing a personal and professional commitment to advancing female leadership in the dental industry.

Women in DSO is an organization committed to increasing and promoting bright women within the dental service organization (DSO) space: women who are currently leading, managing, directing, supporting, and developing the industry’s most progressive and high-performing dental practice groups. Rooted in outcomes-based solutions designed to increase access to care for a variety of populations, DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a supporting sponsor of Women in DSO.

“Elevating trailblazing women in the dental industry is incredibly important and something I’m deeply passionate about,” Cheryl said. “As our industry continues to evolve, progressive leadership and fresh perspectives — especially from women — will propel business innovations and improvements for both payors and DSOs. I’ve experienced firsthand how a community of this kind can bolster a woman’s career, and I’m thrilled to lend my expertise and encouragement to Women in DSO.”

Cheryl joins the advisory board following her engagement with Women in DSO through her work collaborating with DSO executives and her past participation in leadership panels hosted by the organization.

“Our Advisory Board is thrilled to welcome Cheryl and DentaQuest” said Theresa Schekirke, Vice Chair of Women in DSO. “DentaQuest is our first Payor member and Cheryl’s passion for integrating processes and optimizing efficiencies between payor and DSOs is already making a difference. Her panel discussion on credentialing was our best attended and most viewed by several multiples.”

Cheryl will continue her engagement with the organization at the Women in DSO annual conference where she will join other industry experts on stage discussing Revenue Cycle Management.

With expertise from more than 25 years in the payor industry and 17 years at DentaQuest, Cheryl currently oversees DentaQuest’s national dental network recruitment efforts, dental home and value-based care programs, and credentialing operations.

For more information about the Women in DSO Advisory Board, visit https://womenindso.wildapricot.org/WinDSO-Advisory-Board.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Women in DSO®️

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in Dental Support Organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at womenindso.org.

