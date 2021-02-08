Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dentist Palatine IL Attains 100 Google Reviews Regency Dental Care Liana Tremmel

Dentist Palatine IL Attains 100 Google Reviews Regency Dental Care Liana Tremmel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Dental treatment range has been updated by Liana Tremmel of Regency Dental Care in Palatine, IL. They have just received their 100th review highlighting their quality service.

Palatine, United States, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regency Dental Care in Palatine, IL, has updated their range of treatments for local patients. The move comes following the 100th review that the clinic has received, highlighting the quality services that they offer. One review is here https://youtu.be/Dpuo2O5ZFZg

For more information please visit the website here: https://www.regencydentalcare.com

The newly updated services ensure that patients can get the quality dental care that they need to maintain optimal oral health.

They know that patients in the local area value safe, efficient, affordable care with a focus on high quality service. They strive to offer the best dental care in the area, and this is where the new treatment update is ideal.

Whether patients need preventative or restorative care, they are able to get in touch with Regency Dental Care to discuss their needs. The team will walk patients through their options and help them at each stage of the process.

As a family oriented practice, they strive to ensure they are approachable and friendly. They know that going to the dentist can be intimidating for children, and ensure that younger patients get treatments catered to their needs.

Procedures available at the clinic include cleaning and exams, single dental implants, multiple dental implants, and whitening services.

Alongside this, they provide patients with veneers, fluoride treatments, root canals, crowns and bridges, fillings and bonding, and dentures.

Regular dental checkups and exams are important for patients who want to maintain the best oral health. When patients visit Regency Dental Care, the team will remove any plaque or tartar that has been missed during regular brushing.

Located at 1332 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067, the clinic welcomes patients from Inverness, Barrington, Lake Zurich and the surrounding areas. They can call 847-776-8700

When patients are looking for the best dentist in their area, they usually turn to reviews to judge the level of treatments available. Regency Dental now tops all local dentists by surpassing 100 Google reviews.

A recent patient stated: “Dr Tremmel and her staff are compassionate, transparent, honest, flexible, knowledgeable, and welcoming. They are gentle during cleanings and procedures, never pass judgement, and honor diversity.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.regencydentalcare.com/fillings-bonding.html

Contact Info:
Name: Liana Tremmel
Email: Send Email
Organization: Regency Dental Care: Liana Tremmel, DDS
Address: 1332 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, Il 60067, United States
Phone: +1-847-776-8700
Website: https://www.regencydentalcare.com/

CONTACT: Name: Liana Tremmel
Organization: Regency Dental Care: Liana Tremmel, DDS
Address: 1332 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, Il 60067, United States
Phone: +1-847-776-8700

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.