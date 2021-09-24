Dentsply Sirona announces a comprehensive restage of its Implant business

With a digital base, historical product strength and signature workflows supported by ongoing education and training, Dentsply Sirona is launching DS Implants, harmonizing successful brands like Simplant, OSSIX, Atlantis and MIS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) introduces a comprehensive restage of its Implants business, including three signature workflows to provide dental professionals with a completely new way of practicing implantology and solutions from scan to crown that outperform expectations in efficiency, accuracy, esthetics, longevity and simplicity.

With a complete ecoystem of digital solutions and products Dentsply Sirona is streamlining implant treatments for practice growth and consistent patient satisfaction.

Comfort with new products based on well-known procedures

Additionally, Dentsply Sirona Implants presents DS PrimeTaper, a self-tapping implant with a tapered design that can be inserted safely and easily with a unique double thread, enabling long-term bone stability. Dentsply Sirona worked closely with the global implant key opinion leader community, and they have already started gaining experience with the product. Their reactions have been very positive:

Dr. Dan Butterman, dentist from Centennial, Colorado (USA), emphasizes the importance of a seamless workflow. “DS PrimeTaper represents the next step in implant dentistry. The digital-driven workflow results in higher accuracy, repeatability of processes, and time savings.” Butterman adds, “My patients have better things to do than spending time in my office. Thanks to clearly defined processes and digital solutions, I can offer safer and faster treatment options which my patients appreciate. That’s what efficiency is all about!”

Seamless concept for transforming digital implant dentistry

“Dentsply Sirona is about intelligent concepts that work intuitively and improve the predictability of treatment,” said Dr. Terri Dolan, Chief Clinical Officer at Dentsply Sirona. “Our goal is to enable clinicians, including both specialists and general practitioners, to focus on what they do best – creating healthy and beautiful smiles. Our vision for digital implant dentistry will be supported by a global clinical education program focused on end-to-end digital implant workflow solutions to achieve clinic, technical and practice excellence. The extensive curriculum is designed to build clinicians’ digital implant skills according to their level of experience and personal learning preferences. These include online education and personalized learning, as well as more than 50 state-of-the art Dentsply Sirona Academy education centers around the world.”

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

