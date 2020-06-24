Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dentsply Sirona Inc. wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in Patent Infringement Case

Dentsply Sirona Inc. wins Summary Judgment against Edge Endo and US Endodontics in Patent Infringement Case

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced that on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, in a ruling by Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, held that EdgeTaper Encore endodontic files sold by US Endodontics and Edge Endo infringe at least three valid claims of patents asserted by Dentsply Sirona Inc.  Judge Bataillon granted Dentsply Sirona’s motion for summary judgment that each of the three patent claims were infringed by EdgeTaper Encore and that Dentsply Sirona’s three patent claims are valid.  The Court also rejected Edge’s request to dismiss Dentsply Sirona’s claim that Edge’s infringement was willful.  A finding of willful infringement allows the Court to award treble damages and attorneys’ fees against an adjudicated infringer.

Dentsply Sirona’s case against Edge and US Endo is scheduled for trial before a jury in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning on August 17, 2020.  At issue will be Dentsply Sirona’s claims for willful infringement and damages with respect to the three claims that have already been held valid and infringed, as well as Dentsply Sirona’s assertion of infringement with respect to additional patent claims.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 133-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental equipment and dental consumable products under a strong portfolio of world class brands. The Company also manufactures and markets healthcare consumable products. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

Investors:
John Sweeney, CFA, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-717-849-7863
[email protected]

Media:
Marion Par-Weixlberger
Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications
T +43 (0) 662 2450-588
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.