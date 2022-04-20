DENTSPLY SIRONA Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), a company that purports to be the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.
On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.
Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares in Dentsply Sirona securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
