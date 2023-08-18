CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion on September 12, 2023, at 9:05 am ET.
Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
Contact Information
Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com
- Avid Artists Interviews Shine a Light on Emmy® Award-nominated Editors from the Avid User Community - August 18, 2023
- AI Therapeutics Announces Investigator Initiated Phase 2 Trial at UCSF to Study LAM-001 in Patients With Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) Post-Lung Transplant - August 18, 2023
- Tremendous Development in digital services to propel the demand for Server Power Supply and Anticipated to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2028, observing a CAGR of over 6.4% by RationalStat - August 18, 2023