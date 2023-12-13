More than 300,000 homes evaluated to determine the award recipients

Thrive Home Builders Oasis model DoMore Row home kitchen in Broomfield, Colorado. Image of energy-efficient home and kitchen

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denver-based Thrive Home Builders (Thrive) was recently awarded the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) North President’s Award with an average fleet HERS score of 22 for the 2023 Cross Border Builder Challenge, making Thrive the most energy-efficient production home builder in the US and Canada.

This marks the 10th year of the RESNET Cross Border Challenge, which is a friendly competition between American and Canadian home builders to determine which builders can build the most energy efficient homes. A total of 13 builder awards were presented for this year’s competition; four were based on having the lowest HERS score for their specific category, three special President’s awards based on a fleet of HERS new home ratings, and two Net Zero awards including PV Solar applications.

“With almost 3.7 million homes rated in the US, the HERS Index is the industry standard by which a home’s energy efficiency is now being measured in the US and Canada. It’s also the nationally recognized system for inspecting, calculating and labeling a home’s energy performance,” noted Steve Baden, Executive Director of RESNET.

The lower the HERS score, the better and more energy efficient the home is. This figure is determined by a certified RESNET Home Energy Rater. The score they assign is based on the home’s performance and several factors, including exterior walls (both above and below grade), floors over unconditioned spaces, ceilings and roofs, windows and doors, vents and ductwork, HVAC systems, water heating system and the home’s thermostat.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with this RESNET award,” said Stephen Myers, CEO of Thrive. “We feel our 30-year spirit of innovation is more important than ever as we seek to build homes that improve the lives of the people living within them that are better for them, our community, and our planet.”

For the last three decades, Thrive has been a longtime leader in the green building, wellness, and sustainability space of high-performance homebuilding. The company is focused on building homes in Colorado and offers distinct home collections in Denver, Fort Collins, Broomfield, and Lone Tree in 2024.

Thrive has been the recipient of numerous awards since its inception, including an unprecedented thirteen Grand Awards for Housing Innovation from the United States Department of Energy, Builder of the Year by Professional Builder Magazine, and numerous EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards – just to name a few.

ABOUT THRIVE HOME BUILDERS

Thrive Home Builders is a Denver-based company that has been building energy-efficient and healthy homes in Colorado for the last 30 years. Its building practices have made Thrive a leader in the industry for high performance homes that have provided homeownership for entry-level, income-qualified homeowners to luxury homebuyers. Thrive homes uses innovative building practices that incorporate the highest standards of energy efficiency and sustainability with the homeowner’s health in mind. Thrive’s Zero Energy Ready Homes are LEED Certified, Energy Star Certified, and EPA Indoor airPLUS Qualified.

Image 1: Interior of Oasis 3-story model home kitchen at Baseline in Broomfield, CO.

