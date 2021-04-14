Department of Defense Designates Carahsoft $833M Core Enterprise Technology Agreement for Splunk’s Products and Services

Splunk to provide the DoD with asset management and cybersecurity software, maintenance support and training

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced that its Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Splunk Inc. solutions has been designated a Core Enterprise Technology Agreement (CETA) by the Department of Defense (DoD). The CETA designation, valued at $833M in potential spend over 10 years, is part of the DoD’s Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) to ensure technical dominance across defense agencies, intelligence communities and Coast Guard. To fulfill this initiative and accelerate technology innovation and adoption, Splunk will provide asset management and cybersecurity software, software maintenance support, professional services, training and more.

“The critical missions of our defense and intelligence communities require a data-centric security platform that can be easily activated and integrated across any environment,” said Frank Dimina, Vice President of Americas and Public Sector at Splunk. “Under this agreement, we’ll have the opportunity to show agencies the benefit of expanding beyond one, singular cybersecurity-focused solution to Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform that provides mission-critical services while avoiding budgetary, time and contract constraints.”

“Achieving a CETA designation is a huge milestone and a great confirmation from ESI that our contract is driving value and supporting the DoD’s missions,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk Team at Carahsoft. “This designation allows us to offer increased benefits to defense agencies, including more flexible licensing, volume discounts and an overall consolidated procurement pathway for better visibility and contract management. We look forward to working with Splunk and our reseller partners to further support the DoD’s asset management and cybersecurity requirements through this agreement.”

Splunk’s asset management and cybersecurity solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-20-A-0022 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Splunk team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9760 or [email protected]

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

