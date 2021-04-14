Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Department of Defense Designates Carahsoft $833M Core Enterprise Technology Agreement for Splunk’s Products and Services

Department of Defense Designates Carahsoft $833M Core Enterprise Technology Agreement for Splunk’s Products and Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Splunk to provide the DoD with asset management and cybersecurity software, maintenance support and training

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced that its Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Splunk Inc. solutions has been designated a Core Enterprise Technology Agreement (CETA) by the Department of Defense (DoD). The CETA designation, valued at $833M in potential spend over 10 years, is part of the DoD’s Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) to ensure technical dominance across defense agencies, intelligence communities and Coast Guard. To fulfill this initiative and accelerate technology innovation and adoption, Splunk will provide asset management and cybersecurity software, software maintenance support, professional services, training and more.

“The critical missions of our defense and intelligence communities require a data-centric security platform that can be easily activated and integrated across any environment,” said Frank Dimina, Vice President of Americas and Public Sector at Splunk. “Under this agreement, we’ll have the opportunity to show agencies the benefit of expanding beyond one, singular cybersecurity-focused solution to Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform that provides mission-critical services while avoiding budgetary, time and contract constraints.”

“Achieving a CETA designation is a huge milestone and a great confirmation from ESI that our contract is driving value and supporting the DoD’s missions,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk Team at Carahsoft. “This designation allows us to offer increased benefits to defense agencies, including more flexible licensing, volume discounts and an overall consolidated procurement pathway for better visibility and contract management. We look forward to working with Splunk and our reseller partners to further support the DoD’s asset management and cybersecurity requirements through this agreement.”

Splunk’s asset management and cybersecurity solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-20-A-0022 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Splunk team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9760 or [email protected]

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Mary Lange
Carahsoft Technology Corp.
[email protected]
(703) 230-7434

Richard Brewer-Hay
Splunk Inc.
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.