Noblis will help drive strategy, program requirements and organizational management for the Department’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Office of Mission and Capability Support.

Reston, Va., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has been awarded a three-year task order with a ceiling value of $82 million under the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance III (SETA III) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2018.

Under this contract, Noblis will provide strategic planning, program support and operational management to DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) for research and development (R&D) efforts delivering technologies and solutions to Homeland Security stakeholders and end users.

“Noblis is honored to continue helping DHS in this area,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer. “As a trusted source for R&D management solutions and guiding support to senior leadership, Noblis is ready from day one to help advance S&T’s mission-critical objectives and our nation’s security.”

“We are confident that we are bringing the best combination of technological, strategic and programmatic expertise,” said Dr. Jordin Cohen, vice president of Noblis’ Homeland Security mission area. “We are excited to continue collaborating with DHS to deliver innovative solutions from pilot programs through operational transition and on to deployment.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

