Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Department of Labor Strengthens Religious Liberty Protections for Faith-Based Organizations Partnering with Government

Department of Labor Strengthens Religious Liberty Protections for Faith-Based Organizations Partnering with Government

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

New guidance protects religious organizations from discrimination

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Liberty Institute today commended United States Department of Labor (“DOL”) Secretary Eugene Scalia for issuing a directive and new guidance that protects religious liberty for faith-based organizations that partner with the federal government.  The Secretary’s actions reflect principles implemented by President Trump’s Executive Order 13798, “Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty.”

“Without these protections, religious organizations risk facing discrimination for making employment decisions that are consistent with their beliefs,” said Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute.  “Religious organizations should never be forced to abandon their religious character and mission in order to be eligible to contract with the federal government.  We applaud Secretary Scalia for working to ensure that religious organizations are treated on equal terms as other organizations.”

In September of 2019, First Liberty submitted a public comment supporting a DOL proposed rule that also protected religious liberty. First Liberty’s comment was signed by a number of national religious leaders such as Paula White, Senior Pastor of New Destiny Christian Center; Jack Graham, Senior Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church; Tim Clinton, President of the American Association of Christian Counselors; and Jentezen Franklin, Senior Pastor of Free Chapel. 

The comment states in part: “Many religious ministries, charities, and other organizations stand ready to partner with the government to help individuals in need. This proposed rule not only protects their right to be free from anti-religious discrimination in the contracting process, but it also ensures that the government is free to contract with the entities that are best able to provide services to the public – regardless of religious affiliation.”

Religious organizations, like their secular counterparts, provide essential services desirable to federal agencies through government contracts.  Among several religious liberty protections, the new guidance ensures that religious organizations seeking to contract with the federal government are free to do so on equal terms as other organizations.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at [email protected] or by calling 972-941-4453.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.