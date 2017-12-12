Derek Ferguson Joins Robin Hood as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, announced today that Derek Ferguson will become its chief operating officer.

Most recently, Ferguson was chief operating officer of Revolt Media & TV. Prior to Revolt, Ferguson was chief growth officer of Combs Enterprises. Since joining Combs Enterprises in 1998, he’s had multiple responsibilities, including serving as CFO and managing all business operations for the company.

“At a time when the fight against poverty has never been more urgent, we’re thrilled that Derek Ferguson has opted to write the next chapter of his remarkable career with Robin Hood,” said Robin Hood’s CEO Wes Moore. “Derek’s background as an entrepreneur, community leader, and business executive will be critical to this work, and I’m proud to partner with him to operationalize Robin Hood’s progression as a leader fighting poverty in New York City.”

Before joining Combs Enterprises, Ferguson was vice president of finance and operations for BMG Special Products, a division of BMG Entertainment. He was previously a manager at Bain and Company, where he provided strategy consulting for consumer products and retail companies. His professional career began in 1985, when he worked at Coopers and Lybrand as an auditor and mergers and acquisitions analyst. While there, he also earned his CPA.

“I am excited about joining the team at Robin Hood and stepping on to the frontlines of the fight against poverty in New York City,” said Derek Ferguson. “As a Bronx native, I know the resilience of New Yorkers and am eager to help provide necessary support to those who are fighting their way out of a difficult situation. I look forward to applying my experience in the private sector toward achieving Robin Hood’s goals.”

Robin Hood’s mission is to improve the living standards for the 1.8 million New Yorkers who are living in poverty. The organization develops and funds over 200 of the most effective schools, food pantries, homeless shelters, job training centers, health facilities, legal clinics, and more. Because Robin Hood’s board covers administrative expenses, every dollar donated is invested in poverty-fighting programs that create meaningful change for those in need.

“The Board is pleased to welcome Derek to the Robin Hood senior leadership team, and we expect the combination of Derek’s three decades of financial and managerial experience with Robin Hood’s three decades of leadership and innovation fighting poverty will expand our impact, extend our reach and continue our efficiency,” said Larry Robbins, chair of Robin Hood’s board.

Ferguson is an active member of New York Covenant Church in New Rochelle, NY, where he led the economic justice ministry and is a board member of its development corporation. At New York Covenant, he has launched various businesses, including Cross Trainers Apparel, Covenant Building Services, and Life Music, and oversees a food and clothing initiative (Isaiah’s Room) and an annual social justice conference. He is also chairman of the board of Capital Preparatory Schools-Harlem.

Ferguson is a 1990 graduate of Harvard Business School and a 1985 graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He was born and raised in the Bronx and graduated from Stuyvesant High School.

About Robin Hood

Robin Hood is New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization. We support more than 200 highly effective programs that are helping 1.8 million New Yorkers learn and earn their way out of poverty. Because our board of directors underwrites all operating costs, 100% of your donation goes directly to organizations helping New Yorkers in need. www.robinhood.org Facebook: facebook.com/robinhood Twitter: @robinhoodnyc

