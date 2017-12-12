Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Autoliv (86/17)

The following information is based on a press release from Autoliv Inc. (Autoliv) published on December 12, 2017 and may be subject to change.
The Board of Directors of Autoliv has decided to prepare for a share distribution of its Electronics business segment, creating a new, independent publicly traded company during the third quarter of 2018. The conditions and the name of new company are yet to be determined. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Autoliv (ALIV).
For further information please find the attached file.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- IT – INET Nordic – REMINDER: INET Test NTF to be upgraded to January 3, 2018, production MiFID II release on December 13, 2017 (87/17) - December 12, 2017
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Approves Expansion of Lithium and Tantalum Operations in Brazil - December 12, 2017
- SIKA ESTABLISHES NEW, STRONG REGION AMERICAS – NORTH AND LATIN AMERICA REGIONS MERGED - December 12, 2017