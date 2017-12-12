Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Autoliv (86/17)

The following information is based on a press release from Autoliv Inc. (Autoliv) published on December 12, 2017 and may be subject to change.

The Board of Directors of Autoliv has decided to prepare for a share distribution of its Electronics business segment, creating a new, independent publicly traded company during the third quarter of 2018. The conditions and the name of new company are yet to be determined. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Autoliv (ALIV).

For further information please find the attached file.