The following information is based on a press release from AcadeMedia AB (AcadeMedia) published on November 21, 2017.
The Board of Directors of AcadeMedia has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 24, 2017, approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every nine (9) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 39.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 27, 2017. Provided that the AGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in AcadeMedia (ACAD).
For further information please see the attached file.
- Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in AcadeMedia due to rights issue (20/17) - November 21, 2017