Derivatives: Commenced trading in Getinge Arjo Basket Contracts (85/17)

On December 6, 2017, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards, and futures in Getinge AB (Getinge) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notices 83/17 and 84/17. The re-calculated basket contracts have been suspended for trading and exercise from December 7, 2017 until the listing of Arjo AB (Arjo) at NASDAQ.

NASDAQ has admitted the company’s shares in Arjo to trading with effect from December 12, 2017. Trading in the Getinge Arjo Basket contracts will commence from 09:00 (CET), December 12, 2017.

