Derivatives: Danish index derivatives – Liquidity enhancement measures (72/17)

As communicated, Nasdaq Nordic has launched the new Danish OMXC25 index derivatives, to replace the current Danish index derivatives by year end. This step is undertaken to offer a blue chip index that better reflects the growth in the underlying Danish equity and IPO market characterized by a doubling in trading volume and a doubling in market cap resulting from growth in the large cap segment.
To support the launch of the new OMXC25 derivatives, Nasdaq Nordic is now announcing a number of liquidity enhancement measures on the Danish index derivatives segment, starting on December 1, 2017:
- Liquidity Provider program in OMXC25 index futures
- Fee holiday in OMXC25 futures and options for members and end-clients
- Introduction of a discounted transaction fee for OMXC25 futures and options for members trading on their own accounts (Proprietary fee)
