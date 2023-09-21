San Francisco, CA, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recent days, Substance Exchange (SubstanceX), the decentralized derivatives exchange, is excited to announce the successful completion of its inaugural testnet event. Over the course of this event on the Arbitrum Goerli testnet, SubstanceX attracted more than 35,000 active addresses, which accounted for more than 30% of the total network interactions during the same period. Moreover, the official Discord community membership has exceeded 23,000, laying a solid foundation for the eagerly awaited mainnet launch, characterized by robust product technology and strong market enthusiasm.

The testnet event provided users with the opportunity to experience the platform’s features firsthand, including a wide array of trading pairs and a diverse selection of derivatives. Substance Exchange’s dedication to delivering a user experience akin to centralized exchanges has been met with enthusiasm, drawing in users who value a smooth and intuitive trading environment.

A standout feature of Substance Exchange is its implementation of a combined margin pool design, which optimizes the utilization of liquidity and enhances overall trading efficiency. This innovative approach guarantees users access to ample liquidity while upholding competitive trade execution capabilities.

The triumph of the testnet event underscores Substance Exchange’s robust infrastructure and dedication to customer satisfaction. The platform’s well-established Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system has facilitated the delivery of top-notch customer service to traders and VIP clients, further elevating the overall user experience.

Looking forward, Substance Exchange is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of its mainnet. The release of the mainnet will represent a significant milestone in the platform’s development, granting users access to enhanced functionalities and a wider array of trading opportunities.

Upon the mainnet launch, Substance Exchange will unveil additional features, such as referral rewards, flexible opening leverage adjustments, and multi-level trading fee tiers. These enhancements are designed to empower users, stimulate trading activity, and encourage liquidity providers to play a pivotal role in the platform’s expansion.

Substance Exchange’s vision is to revolutionize the decentralized derivatives trading landscape. By addressing the production relationship challenges encountered by competing products and nurturing a transparent and equitable ecosystem, Substance Exchange is positioned to become the preferred platform for traders in search of a dependable, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience.

For more information about Substance Exchange and its forthcoming mainnet launch, kindly visit [ substancex.io ].

About Substance Exchange:

Substance Exchange is a decentralized derivatives exchange dedicated to delivering a user experience similar to centralized exchanges. Through its innovative features, combined margin pool design, and top-tier customer service, Substance Exchange seeks to redefine decentralized trading. The platform places a premium on transparency, fairness, and user satisfaction, enabling traders to attain their financial objectives.

Website: https://test.substancex.io

