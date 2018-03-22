Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Tieto (35/18)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Tieto Corporation (TIE1V3) due to an extra ordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 34/18.
Adjusted series have received an “X” in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found attached.
