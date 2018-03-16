Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Tryg (27/18)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg A/S (TRYG) due to an extra ordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 26/18.
Adjusted series have received an “X” in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found attached.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit - March 16, 2018
- Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes - March 16, 2018
- FERRATUM OYJ: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed - March 16, 2018