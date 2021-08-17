Derive Systems Announces Extension of Client Relationship with Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Giant ARS Rescue Rooter

Breaking News
Derive Systems Continues Its Rapid Growth with Extension of Key Client Relationship

Broomfield, Colorado, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Derive Systems today announced the extension of its relationship with ARS Rescue Rooter, a leading brand of American Residential Services LLC, with more than 69 locations in 24 states nationwide. ARS has trusted Derive since 2013 to support 3,500 fleet vehicles to positively reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption through engine calibration optimization. 

A single deployment of Derive VQ Efficiency on an individual ARS vehicle removes approximately 1,990 lbs. (0.9 Metric Tons) of CO2 emissions annually. When applied to their entire fleet of 3,500 vans, the resulting impact will be eliminating approximately 6.9 million lbs. of CO2 emissions per year (3,166 Metric Ton). This is the equivalent of removing the emissions impact of 210 vans from the road. Over the past eight years, the Safelite and Derive Systems partnership has removed approximately 55 million lbs. of C02 emissions from the environment.

The VQ platform’s core purpose is to deliver advanced mobility solutions to decrease fleet vehicles’ carbon emissions. Derive’s combination of automotive fleet expertise and cutting-edge software technology helps clients achieve lasting sustainability results. On average, the Derive VQ Efficiency solution generates between 6% to 10% immediate fuel savings per vehicle while simultaneously implementing speed thresholds on the engine itself. 

“ARS focuses on our people and the environment. We chose technology from Derive to promote vehicle safety while reducing our environmental impact,” stated Kevin O’Donnell, Director of Purchasing and Fleet at ARS. 

Since 2010, Derive Systems has been dedicated to revolutionizing fleet management’s sustainability and safety with more than two million software installations. Derive Systems offers a scalable fleet management software platform that allows fleet managers to tailor their vehicles for the best performance. Derive’s VQ platform calibrates engines for better fuel efficiency, provides enhanced telematics for more significant savings, and shifts safety compliance from the driver to the vehicle.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with ARS to support their safety and fuel efficiency goals,” stated Derive Systems Chief Executive Officer John Oechsle. “Third-party analysis on ARS’s deployment of Derive VQ has shown over a 6% reduction in their fleet fuel consumption, which makes a huge impact on our environment.”

About Derive Systems

As a leading automotive technology company, Derive Systems empowers customers to take control of their vehicles. Derive safely and reliably optimizes vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, safety, and more through over two million software installations. For more information about Derive Systems or its products, please visit derivesystems.com.

About ARS Rescue Rooter

American Residential Services (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®) is a privately held Memphis-based company and one of the nation’s largest providers of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services. Established in 1975, ARS/Rescue Rooter built a distinguished national portfolio of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and energy-efficient services. ARS/Rescue Rooter is proud to partner with and acquire some of the country’s best home service providers. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS/Rescue Rooter has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work guaranteed. Making it work. Making it right®. In 2020, GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, made a majority investment in the company. The GI Partners team brings deep investment experience in the industry along with operational and technological expertise, and provides substantial opportunities for ARS’s employees and enhancement of ARS’s customer experience. Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $23 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. Existing investors, Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank), and ARS management continue to make significant new investments in the business.

