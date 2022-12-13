Dermal filler industry is estimated to grow 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 on account of increasing medical tourism coupled with the rising spending power of consumers and growing number of facilities & professionals.

The dermal filler market value is anticipated to cross USD 14.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing geriatric population and rising awareness regarding facial aesthetics in developed regions as the chief drivers of market trends. Furthermore, surging medical tourism, along with the growing spending power of consumers, is likely to further augment the market gains. The average annual growth rate of the medical tourism sector is around 20%, of which, the aesthetic industry contributes to a large portion of the market.

Availability at affordable prices to drive biodegradable segment size

The dermal filler market share from biodegradable segment value registered over USD 4.5 billion in revenue in 2022. Minimal complications associated with biodegradable fillers are set to raise their demand in the coming years. These fillers are available at affordable and competitive prices that are escalating the customer adoption rate, which is slated to increase segment revenues.

Increased demand for high-quality treatment to promote product utilization in hospitals

Dermal filler market share from the hospitals segment was worth more than USD 340 million in 2022. The escalating infrastructural development, coupled with the adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment and services in hospitals, is boosting the use of dermal fillers in hospitals. Moreover, positive customer inclination toward hospitals for aesthetic treatments due to the availability of high-quality treatment and skilled professionals is also poised to fuel segment progress.

Significance of baby boomers to augment the demand for facial line correction

Facial line correction segment held more than USD 2 billion in revenue in 2022 and is estimated to depict massive demand through 2032. The burgeoning number of baby boomers around the world seeking anti-aging and wrinkle treatments is fueling product adoption. The segment is also forecast to be driven by the mounting emphasis on physical appearance by people.

Soaring preference for aesthetic procedures to impel Europe industry progression

Europe dermal filler market is slated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to the prevalent adoption of aesthetic procedures. The expansion of beauty centers, rejuvenation centers, and aestheticians’ offices in the region due to the booming fashion and beauty industries, is thereby fostering the regional market outlook. The increasing spending power of people is encouraging them to undergo facial surgeries in keeping with emerging beauty trends, which is projected to propel business expansion.



Expansion of product portfolio to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the dermal filler market is expected to witness a series of expansion mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions by industry players to remain ahead in the competitive scenario. Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Shanghai Bioha Technology Co., Ltd, Cytophil, Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies, Suneva Medical, Inc., and others.

