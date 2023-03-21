According to Market.us, The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Is Encouraged to Reach USD 9,801 million by 2032, Revenue to Index 8.46% CAGR Over the Next 10 Years (between 2023 and 2032).

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size accounted for USD 4,440 million in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 9,801 million by 2032. Dermatophytic onychomycosis is a fungal infection that affects the nails. Treatment of this condition typically involves the use of antifungal medications, such as terbinafine, itraconazole, or ciclopirox, which are available both as pills and as topical creams. These medications inhibit the growth of the fungus and help to reduce the symptoms. In some cases, a nail lacquer such as amorolfine can be used as an alternative to oral medications.

Key Takeaway:

By Product , the nail paints segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2023-2032).

, the segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2023-2032). By Route of Administration , significant R&D investment to propel the growth of the topical segment over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, significant R&D investment to propel the growth of the topical segment over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Type , the OTC segment dominated the market due to the gradual shift toward nail paints and increased sales of ciclopirox (dermatophytic mycosis) treatment.

, the segment dominated the market due to the gradual shift toward nail paints and increased sales of ciclopirox (dermatophytic mycosis) treatment. By Distribution Channel , the retail pharmacies segment is the largest and generates the most revenue due to the growing sales of over-the-counter drugs and the increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and fungal nail infections.

, the segment is the largest and generates the most revenue due to the growing sales of over-the-counter drugs and the increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and fungal nail infections. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43.0%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe will grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023-2032.

will grow at a from 2023-2032. Asia-Pacific held a 22.5% revenue share in 2022.

According to the report, during the forecast period, the market will be boosted by increased research and the adoption of nail lacquers. The COVID-19 pandemic caused great disruption and economic crisis, and the market growth rate has declined. Market growth will be impeded by uncertainties regarding the pandemic’s severity and restricted access to healthcare facilities.

Factors affecting the growth of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market. Some of these factors include:

Environmental Factors: Environmental factors can affect the growth of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market in a variety of ways. Factors such as air pollution, temperature, humidity, and sunlight can all influence the severity of onychomycosis. High levels of humidity can allow for the proliferation of fungal spores, and warm temperatures can also contribute to an increased risk of infection.

Environmental factors can affect the growth of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market in a variety of ways. Factors such as air pollution, temperature, humidity, and sunlight can all influence the severity of onychomycosis. High levels of humidity can allow for the proliferation of fungal spores, and warm temperatures can also contribute to an increased risk of infection. Immune System: Individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS, are more likely to develop onychomycosis. This can affect the growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market, as such individuals may require more frequent and intensive treatments.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS, are more likely to develop onychomycosis. This can affect the growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market, as such individuals may require more frequent and intensive treatments. Personal Hygiene: Poor personal hygiene can increase the risk of onychomycosis. This can include sharing contaminated items such as towels, razors, nail clippers, and nail files. Poor personal hygiene can also include not wearing protective footwear or not changing socks and shoes regularly.

Poor personal hygiene can increase the risk of onychomycosis. This can include sharing contaminated items such as towels, razors, nail clippers, and nail files. Poor personal hygiene can also include not wearing protective footwear or not changing socks and shoes regularly. Access to Treatment: Access to dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment can also influence the growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market. Individuals who have limited access to healthcare services may be less likely to receive timely diagnosis and treatment. In addition, access to effective treatments may be limited in certain areas due to cost or lack of availability.

Top Trends in the Global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment Market

Pharma companies have spent significant amounts on R&D due to the rising prevalence of this disease. Most topical treatments cannot penetrate the nail bed deeply, so they cannot completely cure the condition. Diverse investors have invested substantially in developing new medications to meet this growing demand. Hexima, for example, is currently running a phase I/IIa trial on HXP124. This antifungal plant defense molecule is used in the treatment of dermatophytes. HXP124 had higher penetration rates than Jublia, Kerydin. These factors will offer remunerative expansion possibilities in the future.

Market Growth

The growth of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market due to the increasing prevalence of onychomycosis infection, a nails fungal infection, and the rising global demand for effective treatments for the condition. Additionally, the rising population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the development of new treatment options globally are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as laser therapy and topical treatments, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is the leading market for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment. This is attributed to the rising incidence of skin infections, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and developed economies in the region. Moreover, increasing awareness among people regarding the usage of dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment and increasing expenditure on healthcare are some factors driving the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market in North America. The U.S. is the major contributor to the market in the region owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4,440 billion Market Size (2032) USD 9,801 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.46% North America Revenue Share 43.0% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 22.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market is expected to grow due to an increasing prevalence of nail fungal infections caused by dermatophytes as well as a significant increase in prescriptions. A second reason is the increasing prevalence of dermatophytes disease is the growing prevalence of diabetes. Toenail infection due to onychomycosis can be more prevalent than the one in fingernails. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the market will increase in the future years due to an estimated 463 million diabetes cases. As the market grows, the geriatric population will be more at risk for chronic diseases like circulatory problems and a weaker immune system. Adults and millennials are more likely to be exposed to public pools, as well as to wearing tight, dirty, or stained clothing, shoes, socks, and clothing that is not clean, and to have onychomycosis.

Market Restraints

The global market for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment is restrained by several factors, such as the high cost of treatment is a major restraining factor. The cost of topical and systemic treatments is often too expensive for many patients to afford, thus limiting the market growth. Another factor is the risk of side effects and drug interactions associated with certain treatments. These may lead to reduced efficacy and/or increase the risk of allergic reactions, which can be a major cause of concern for patients. Additionally, the time-consuming process of diagnosing the infection and selecting the most suitable treatment can also limit the growth of the market. Furthermore, the availability of generic drugs in the market affects the pricing of new drugs, which can be a significant restraint for market growth. The limited reimbursement policies for certain treatments and medications are also a major factor limiting the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

In addition, the government’s increasing awareness campaigns can raise product innovations and development due to global technological innovations will create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period (2023 to 2032). In the future, the market’s growth rate will be further accelerated by expanding Peripheral immunologic disorders, diabetes mellitus, and vascular diseases and rising per capita healthcare spending.

Report Segmentation of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market

Product Analysis

The market can be divided into two segments based on product types, such as nail paints and tablets. The nail paints market will dominate during the forecast period (2023-2032). Nail Paints are topical antifungal medicines that are applied directly on the infected nail to treat Dermatophytic Onychomycosis. Tablets are oral antifungal medicines that are taken orally to treat the infection. The segment will be boosted by the increasing use of topical nail polishes as a substitute for oral antifungal medications and increased uptake of Jublia. The nail paints market has seen a decline in sales, particularly in Japan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With increasing government efforts to switch from generic drugs to tablets, the tablet segment will grow vigorously. Additionally, griseofulvin and terbinafine are the gold standard for oral drugs used in the treatment of dermatophytic ophthalmic and boosts the tablet segment during the forecast period.

Type Analysis

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into R.X. and OTC types. R.X. type involves the use of antifungal drugs, such as griseofulvin, terbinafine, and itraconazole, which are prescribed by a doctor. OTC includes the use of topical creams, ointments, and gels, which can be purchased without a prescription. R.X. segment is more effective than the OTC type, and there is a higher demand for R.X. products in the market. The rise in the prevalence of onychomycosis, the increasing awareness about the condition, and the presence of effective drugs are the major factors driving the growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market.

Route of Administration Analysis

The market is divided into topical and oral based on the mode of administration. In 2022, the topical segment held the largest market share and was preferred by dermatologists and podiatrists because they have fewer side effects than oral drugs. Topical treatments are available as creams, ointments, and nail paints. These treatments are applied directly onto the affected nail or skin. Topical medications are preferred over oral medications because of their convenience and better safety profile. Oral medications, such as antifungal drugs, are also available for the treatment of dermatophytic onychomycosis. However, these drugs have potential side effects and require a long-term treatment period to achieve better results. The oral segment’s revenue is expected to decrease as prescriptions are unavailable for most oral antifungals, and people are trying to avoid hospital visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution Channel Analysis

By distribution channel analysis, the market is divided into hospitals, dermatology and pediatric clinics, retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies and online sales, drug stores, and another additional segment. The hospital segment is expected to account for a major share of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market due to the availability of advanced treatments, technological advancements, and other related services at hospitals. Additionally, dermatology and pediatric clinics are also expected to show significant growth in the global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of specialized treatments and services at these clinics. Retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies, online sales, and drug stores are also contributing to the growth of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market. This can be attributed to the rising awareness and easy availability of treatments and services at these outlets.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Nail Paints

Tablets

By Type

RX

OTC

By Route of Administration-

Topical

Oral

By Distribution Channel-

Hospitals

Dermatology and pediatric Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies and Online Sales

Drug Stores

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Celtic Pharma

Galderma S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Topica Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG

Moberg Pharma AB

Allergen, Inc.

Cipla Ltd

Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market

In July 2018, Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Eisai Co., Ltd. declared the launch of NAILIN in Japan.

In February 2019, Moberg Pharma AB inked a deal with Bayer AG for the marketing, selling, and distribution of MOB-015 across Europe.

In March 2020, Kaken Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. proclaimed the debut of Jublia in Hong Kong. Most recently

In December 2021, Pfizer Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. revealed an agreement in which Pfizer will acquire Arena, which is a clinical-stage company that produces modern treatments for a high value of immuno-inflammatory diseases.

